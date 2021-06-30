The name Brian Mattingley has been going around in a bad sense, especially among football fans. They are devastated by what happened on the famous football gambling website “Football Index.” Recently this website collapsed, causing millions of fans to lose their money.

According to research, it has been evaluated that people have been robbed of around 90 million euros. Brian Mattingley, known as one of the non-executive chairmen of the Football Index, has received the proper criticism, and people are demanding he steps down from his position.

Even though people have successfully removed the name of Brian Mattingley from the executives, he will soon be entering another famous company. The name of the company is Playtech that is famous among gambling fans. People are distressed about the decision to appoint a non-reliable person like Brain Mattingley. Here are some reasons why Brian should not be assigned a position at Playtech and action should be taken against him.

Baseless Statements and Lies:

Many football fans believed that their favorite website, Football Index, worked without a flaw and was reliable. Even though it was approved by the governed, the Football Index was flawed, to begin with. The management of the website was aware of the evil deeds they were doing in running the operations.

The government is not looking into the details that led to the disastrous event leaving fans disappointed. Brain Mattingley never hesitated to talk about how his company would make it big and make some huge statements. Well, all of it turned out to be a lie and fraud. People are well aware that he is not a reliable person even if he transfers to another company.

Football Index Tragic Event:

The major downfall for Brian Mattingley began when the Football Index crashed in March 2021 when his company slashed the maximum dividends. The idea of the Football index was not a good one, to begin with, even if it sparked interest in millions of people.

It left people with empty pockets in the end and made Brain Mattingley one of the most disliked personalities. The whole business went down when the management decided to end the website.

Foul Played with the Public:

People are furious over the decision of Brain Mattingley to acquire the position of chairman in Playtech that is home to the most profitable franchise, Finalto. The main reason is that Brian Mattingely made lies and was responsible for the massive blowout in the UK in March 2021. Brain Mattingley is just another example of how people in prominent positions play foul with the audience.

People like him know the tricks of misleading people and trapping them successfully in a disastrous event. Brain Mattingley should not be allowed to gain an advantageous position in Playtech and threaten the success of Finalto. Victims of the Football Index scandal cannot see him getting back on life and enjoying a considerable salary he will get in Playtech. The government is making sure to investigate and ensure that foul players are out of business.