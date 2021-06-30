Solid budgeting and humanitarian devoting by alliances with slow inspecting of application for grants is a new entrance for Islamists.

Andreas Rieger’s childhood predicted the opposite of radicalism. son of a CDU alderman in countryside of Baden-Württemberg, he grew up Catholic, studied law in Freiburg and appeared set to join the ranks of Germany’s gentle judicial establishment before a visit to Granada, Spain, in 1990.

Enticed by the Scot-born founder of the worldwide Sufi sect Murabitun Ian Dallas, Rieger went back to Germany having converted to Muslim with middle-name “Abu Bakr” like the prophet’s father-in-law. Being a legal clerk, Rieger was near to the Kalifstaat, which is a Turkish network promoting the Islamist seizure of that country from where it’s based in Cologne. Its the place Rieger gave a speech aimed at Jews in 1993 that troubles his public persona as “like the Turks, we Germans have often fought a good cause, though I admit that my grandfathers did not face up to our common enemy thoroughly enough.”

Rieger has since gone slow with the anti-Semitism to go for milder; close to humanistic attempt at Muslim minorities side stepped in the West, but does not fool German authorities to his true self. A link to Islamic groups was found In 2008 by the country’s leading intelligence agency, while researchers at the Canadian Institute for Jewish Research traced the NGO he founded in 2005, known as the European Muslim Union, to a link of Muslim Brotherhood-linked fronts. That nevertheless didn’t halt the EMU from getting €90,368 being grants from the European Commission in the year 2019.

Adding on the part of faith spokesperson with an aim of build rapport between Europe and the Islamic world is not such an easy task. At odds with the Enlightenment’s rigid secularism, Rieger was allegedly got stirred to set up the Weimar Institute for Spiritual Issues and Contemporary History through the poet Goethe’s knowledge of Arabic literature and the Quran. Even though he negates participation in the haughty-named group when it got E.U. funds, regional authorities in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania recognized it to be an Islamist hotspot and are watching the mosque it runs in Straslund.

Rieger’s passage from the limelight of Germany’s security apparatus to the getting E.U. generosity is not new. Once known by national authorities as hateful, Islamist groups disguised as NGOs can cash in on the E.U.’s directing of taxpayer money into a rarely observed humanitarian agenda, at cross-purposes with the bloc’s heightening of efforts to uproot radicalization. The Commission updating of its so-called Financial Transparency System last summer with grantmaking activities throughout 2019 discovered the loophole, yet radical groups may have been astutely misusing the windfall for longer time. Those crunching the numbers and sending alarm are both right-wing E.U. lawmakers and budget committee bigwigs from the Parliament’s typical groupings, courageous reporters such as Die Welt’s Frederick Schindler, advocacies such as the American Jewish Committee, and NGO overseers.

Even without the flexible “NGO” category fooling grant appropriators, the monetary spoils ripe for taking by actors afoul of E.U. policies and values is liable to ideological bias, bureaucratic insulation, or mere innocence. Even though it presents as an unbiased advocate for a peaceful, two-state solution, all three factors are at work in the E.U.’s backing for the Palestinian Authority (PA).

Last year, the Commission mandated the Georg Eckert Institute with auditing content in the Palestinian K-12 textbooks the E.U. offers through its PEGASE program, a direct aid channel funding the P.A.’s payroll and other expenditure toplines. A thorough check of 156 texts and 16 teachers’ guidebooks delivered between 2017 and 2019, the 200-page report, hushed-up until last week, makes for a chilling dissimilarity to the E.U.’s specified aims in the Middle East. On the European taxpayer’s expense, Palestinian children are taught to demonize Jews, exalt terrorists, and validate Newton’s Second Law with pictures of Palestinians throwing slingshots at Israeli soldiers. Even the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), which shuns serving in the PA, is dangerously close to the EU’s firehose of “humanitarian aid” into the West Bank, regardless of being labeled by the bloc as terrorist. To the tune of €5.8 million flooded PFLP-linked groups in 2019, according to NGO Monitor.

The main problem is visible to the Commission’s humanitarian aid directorate (DG Echo), seemingly transforming into an practical ruse for self-described charities to clean their links to Muslim fanatics. Islamic Relief Worldwide got over half a million euros in 2019 from DG Echo for earthquake and flood response programs through the Arab world, despite several member states appealing its links to the Muslim Brotherhood, Hamas, and Hezbollah to disengage and bring back funding. Several trustees left this past year in the midst of the trustees, board, and management due to anti-Semitic remarks and terror apologetics, and still the network’s German branch still remained in DG Echo’s “humanitarian partners” list for 2021-2027. The European Network Against Racism, whose head Michaël Privot was in the Brotherhood until 2008, got €1,156,162 and was also modified.

Given their urge to escape charges of Islamophobia at any cost, it may take more brazen cases of neglectful misallocation for the Eurocracy to wake up to the arrangement. Until then, hate-mongers of all kind looking to clean up their image can keep congregating at Brussels’s woke-humanitarian complex.