If you need the help of a professional to investigate your partner, family, financial, economic, business, location of people, assets and more, a private investigator is just what you need. He can work secretly, without anyone noticing especially by “your target”. He is also a professional who has a strong code of ethics to prevent the leakage of important information about your case. In western countries like Norway, our country, this profession is quite popular and well established.

For those matters that concern you, about which you want to obtain more information and in which the intervention of government agencies and police forces is not feasible, the ideal is to hire a private investigator/detective. A good private detective is able to look for any possible loopholes and tap into them to help you in difficult cases. In many cases you will have to work without going through official procedures and private detectives are those who are familiar with the path.

Here we will provide you with all the information and advice you need about the service in the various research areas.

Functions of private investigators

Before deciding to hire a private detective, you should know what the functions of the service are and so you can know if the detective is what you need at this time.

To begin with, a private investigator is a professional who performs various investigative tasks related to private conduct and events, which is hired by individuals, private or government companies, law firms, mutual insurance companies, insurance companies and more.

The private detective aims to obtain irrefutable evidence for his clients by conducting a thorough investigation. Said evidence is argued and demonstrated through photographs, audio and video recordings, documents, etc; and they are reflected in a well-detailed technical report, which can even be used as legal support.

In summary, the private detectives have the following functions:

– Obtain hard data and evidence

These are related to conducts or private events that affect the social, family, couple, economic, political, moral, financial, labor and commercial sphere. All information and evidence collected must be objective and substantiated, so that in this way they have credibility and validity.

Observation, monitoring and / or surveillance procedures

These services can be carried out in places with high or low attendance of people: public roads, surroundings of private homes, hotels, fairs, cinemas, shopping centers, vehicles, sports spaces and other public places. All this in order to obtain the evidences and tests requested by the client.

Family or partner conflicts

It is the main service that private clients request and is that couple conflicts, separations, infidelities, declarations of insolvency of the spouses, divorce proceedings, custody of minors, parallel lives and more, are very common topics every day.

These are just some of the functions of private investigators. If you want to hire the services of private detectives, you only have to communicate through their contact numbers or from their website. They will assist you instantly!

Procedures related to Private Investigations

You need to choose a private detective agency in investigation for individuals, companies, insurance companies, mutual insurance companies for work accidents and professional diseases, government entities, legal advisors and more.

In case you hire more than one person, you need to make sure all investigators you deal with have been doing great research for a long time, bringing the best information and solid evidence to their clients.

1- Contact them

Start by communicating with them through their website or by phone numbers and request a free and confidential appointment. Although a personal interview is recommended, some investigators can carry out certain procedures through an online page or a telephone contact number.

2- Give them all the details related to your case

Explain your case to them and they will give you timely advice, informing you how they can proceed and what their strategies are for a successful outcome. Here they will include all their planning, methodology and the privatetterforsker pris adapted to your possibilities.

3- Start planning

Once you have hired them according to the indicated terms and deadlines, having signed the mandatory service contract, they will proceed to the planning of your case. Therefore, they will study the subject in depth, they will gather a qualified team and they will propose the methodology to follow in the investigation.

4- Beginning of the investigation

During the beginning of the investigation, they will be informing the client of the development and of any progress they have with the case. Normally, they usually give preliminary reports to the client to verify their work or verify that the investigation is paying off. If everything proceeds as agreed, the investigation will continue until the expected results are reached and a detailed report will be made with the conclusions they have reached.

5- Delivery of the confidential written report

Finally, they conclude with the delivery of a totally confidential written report to the client, where the results obtained will be presented along with the evidence on which it is based (documentaries, videographic, testimonial and more).

Remember that their work is authorized as legal evidence and totally valid as evidence in the Courts of Justice.

Advantages of hiring a private investigator/detective

One of the benefits of hiring a private detective is that you can count on professionals with a lot of knowledge, skills and extensive experience in the different branches of investigation.

Make sure the agency you hire has the following points:

– A great team of detectives, very professional and experts in the various branches of private investigation.

– Wider services to individuals, companies, mutuals, insurance companies and other entities.

– Very transparent, effective and efficient attitude.

– Very competitive prices.

– Confidentiality.

– Specialists in investigations of various kinds and difficulties.

– Ability to give the results in the agreed period of time.

– Ability to provide valid and solid evidence to their clients, which are accepted in the Courts of Justice.

Now are you ready to contact an agency or a private investigator?