You may need to use your speakers for a class meeting or to listen to music. Whatever you plan to do, you may suddenly realize you have no sound. Before you cancel movie night, you can try a few quick fixes to get your sound back on. Check all the sound controls, first. You also need to troubleshoot the source of the problem, by trying to get sound on a different file or app before assuming it’s your computer. Most of the time, you can remedy the problem on your own with one of the following suggestions.

Volume

You may assume you have the volume turned up because you leave it open all the time. You may simply forget to turn it back on, however. Perhaps you turned it off quickly because you answered a phone call or someone was talking to you. You can also accidentally hit the volume control. This is a common mistake that you may forget to check before rushing to other scenarios. Check out https://setapp.com/ to learn more about troubleshooting sound issues on your Macbook.

Apps

If you can’t get volume on Safari, try iTunes or YouTube. Sometimes you must adjust the settings in each app, not just the overall volume on your computer. Specific games and apps have their own settings. They may have a default setting that you changed at some point. Occasionally, you may change them accidentally, or forget you changed them.

External Sources

If nothing remains plugged into your ports, check your wireless devices. Many wireless earbuds and headphones automatically connect when they get turned on. Check on your desk or around the house to make sure your bluetooth devices stay turned off. You can also turn off the bluetooth on your computer to disconnect.

Restart and Update

Any computer can start to glitch when it needs a restart. Many people get in the habit of leaving their computer on for several days. You may have important documents for work or school you must work on long-term, for example. Constantly opening new tabs and refraining from shutting down the Macbook can slow it down. This can make your workday inefficient and settings can misfire. Restart or completely shut down your Macbook.

Apple releases routine updates to improve programs and fix complications. You may have a temptation to delay or ignore the updates when you have a busy day. If you can’t install immediately, set a reminder to install the updates when you finish your workday.

Sound problems rarely indicate a serious issue with your Macbook. Most likely, a setting has been changed. You can also restart your Macbook to see if problems resolve after you give it a break. All computers begin to slow down after remaining on for too long. Wireless devices often attach to your Macbook through bluetooth, diverting the sound from your computer speakers. Check your headphones or earbuds, and turn off the bluetooth connection if necessary. You should have your sound back quickly with a little troubleshooting and proper adjustments.