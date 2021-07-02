You want to have a baby. No, you are actually dying to have a baby. You want it so badly that you and your spouse are going through the pain, costs, and everything conceivable. At times, you are losing hope seeing those strong believers manage to bring to the world the cutest babies that could be a source of great joy to their parents.

THE MIRACLE OF GETTING PREGNANT DESPITE MEDICAL DENIAL | HOLY LAND MAN EXPLAINS

Through the struggles we face, sometimes our faith can be shaken and may start to fade. HOLY LAND MAN reminds us that it’s in those dark times we can turn to the stories of women in Scripture and in real life, who experienced mighty miracles from God or the universe. These wonders recorded in the Bible open our eyes to the miracles surrounding us every day.

Here, we feature the story of Jessica S (Austin, Texas) who was diagnosed with infertility. Jessica and Jake had gone to the best fertility doctors in town only to hear them say, “You have 1% chance of getting pregnant.” Despite this, they did not succumb to the doctors’ opinion but instead, the couple prayed and pleaded to God for a child — then the rest is history.

Jessica Conceives A Baby Amidst Infertility

“A baby is God’s opinion that the world should go on.” – Carl Sandburg

After a year of trying to get pregnant, Jessica and Jake sought advice from the best fertility doctors in Austin and discovered that it is nearly impossible to conceive without having treatments. The couple took that 1% chance seriously and continued to shoot their shot regardless of the diagnosis.

In three years, they underwent three surgeries and seven fertility treatments (including in vitro fertilization or IVF), and experienced three miscarriages. Just imagine how mentally, emotionally, financially, and physically exhausting the journey was for the couple.

Yet, the challenge didn’t end there.

What was even more devastating for Jessica was when she lost her biggest supporter — her mom. Feeling like the world had crashed, her situation brought her to the most desperate time of her life. It was when she was at her lowest point in her life that led her to praying and pleading to God to grant the desires of their heart. HOLY LAND MAN helps people like Jessica to conceive by creating special, tailored prayers that lead to miracles. The special, mighty prayer is a powerful way to have a divine intervention in favor of the hopeful parents. According to the code2GOD, only it is when prayers are done properly that God or the universe are open for it.

Through powerful prayers and manifestation, Jessica and Jake started to claim to have their own family. As they started praying and thanking God for their non-existent-yet baby, the couple also had baby onesies and pink decor all over the room just like they have always imagined. Both decided to name their baby חנה Hannah which in Hebrew means “you have been favored by the Lord with a child”. In similar cases like Jessica, HOLY LAND MAN thinks it’s a good idea to choose a name for the baby even if he or she is not yet born.

Immediately after a month of constant praying and manifesting, Jessica started observing pregnancy symptoms and had her first natural positive pregnancy test. Those two lines on the testing stick had made her cry rivers of tears as she looked back on her journey from having the slightest chance of conceiving naturally, to going through the most expensive, evidenced-based, scientific medical procedures available only to find out they didn’t work.

Jessica and her husband

The couple went in for a sonogram and found the biggest surprise of their lives: not only one but two strong heartbeats from two healthy babies conceived naturally. “A mighty prayer can be more effective than the ovulation tracker or other medical procedures. Believe me when I say God will speak to you in many ways if you pay attention,” says Jessica.

Indeed, these babies are living proof that miracles are not just myths from the Bible but it can happen in our age only if we believe.

Jessica with her two healthy babies

Bible Story: Sarah Bears A Child At 90 Years Of Age

Abraham’s wife, Sarah, couldn’t get pregnant until she was 90 years old. Despite God promised Abraham that she would be “a mother of nations” (Genesis 17:16) and that she would conceive and bear a son, Sarah did not believe.

While Abraham embodies faith and hope, Sarah was full of doubt, anxiety, and fears; yet, God stood in the way and proved to them that He can make things happen despite natural limitations. At 90, Sarah gave birth to Isaac, the fulfillment of God’s promise to them.

Women And Couples Swear By Mighty Prayer Effectiveness

Waves of overwhelming emotions start to crash when you’re ready to start a family but you’re not getting pregnant. Even if you’ve tried the conventional and advanced medical methods to maximize your chances, it’s just not working. Then you start to wonder — is this a medical problem? Do I simply need to pray more and be patient?

Interestingly, the reason why 99.9% of the prayers are not answered by the divine or His universe is because people don’t carry any code and they treat God as a butler for mini wishes. Women, or couples, who have relied on HOLY LAND MAN’s Mighty Prayer say that the process is so personal and detailed that it requires efforts like communicating with the divine Himself. All you know, they found the process very rewarding.

Hopeful couples may consider a number of treatment options depending on the cause of infertility. Although science has made it possible to conceive a baby through intrauterine insemination (IUI) and IVF, these methods cost a lot of money and do not guarantee success.

There are underlying problems to these causes but sometimes these medical diagnoses are greatly affected by non-medical factors such as belief or trust in God. It is greatly believed by scholars, Holy Land Man, and researchers that it is also the self-belief and the belief in God that can make things happen.

Although there is no scientific way to know whether they got pregnant because of HOLY LAND MAN’s Mighty Prayer and guidance, you will find women or couples saying “It’s definitely worth the money but you must be a believer.”

A woman with 1% chance of getting pregnant gave birth to two healthy babies

Common causes of infertility and their treatments

Thinking about the high number of unwanted pregnancies and abortions can make one believe that getting pregnant naturally is easy. But actually, 1 in 8 couples faces difficulty in getting pregnant for so many reasons such as the following:

Low sperm count

Approximately 40–50% of infertility cases are due to “male factor” infertility. About 2% of all men exhibit suboptimal sperm parameters which include low sperm count (oligospermia). Oligospermia means that the fluid (semen) ejaculated during an orgasm contains fewer sperm than 15 million sperm per milliliter of semen.

Depending on the underlying cause, low sperm count may be treated through lifestyle changes or chemotherapy for cases with tumors in the male reproductive organ.

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS)

Women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) may have infrequent or prolonged menstrual periods or excess male hormone (androgen) levels. The ovaries may develop numerous small collections of fluid (follicles) and fail to regularly release eggs.

Although the exact cause of PCOS is unknown yet, managing the individual concerns related to the condition (e.g., infertility, hirsutism, acne or obesity) would require lifestyle change and medication.

Blocked fallopian tubes

Blocked fallopian tubes are essentially making it difficult to impossible for the sperm to get to the eggs or for fertilized eggs to go back to the uterus for implantation. Common reasons for blocked fallopian tubes include scar tissue, infection, and pelvic adhesions.

If it is caused by small amounts of scar tissue or adhesions, laparoscopic surgery is advised. Otherwise, if blocked by large amounts of scar tissue or adhesions, any treatment may not be possible. Other treatments include surgery to repair tubes damaged by ectopic pregnancy or infection, and removal of the damaged part to connect the two healthy parts.

Endometriosis

Endometriosis is a condition where small pieces of the womb lining (the endometrium) start growing in other places, such as the ovaries. This can damage the ovaries or fallopian tubes and cause fertility problems. Endometriosis has no cure, but its symptoms can be managed.

About code2GOD

code2GOD is a 503(c)1a non profit organization led by HOLY LAND MAN who decoded the Bible and provided for the first time in history the scientific proof of God. The code2GOD is now available for believers in need of fertility solutions, finding soulmates, and improving life based on the powerful code.

The process is not simple, and it requires soul searching before approval by HOLY LAND MAN; only very few get HOLY LAND MAN’s blessing attached. There is a waiting list for the Mighty Prayer and a donation of $70 to $500 is used to support deciphering the Biblical code to help humanity. code2GOD helps humanity by relying on the code of the designer and the creator of the world.

How to get mighty prayer by HOLY LAND MAN?

As a nonprofit 503c1a organization some services are offered for free. There is a worldwide waiting list for HOLY LAND MAN services but donation of $90 to $400 get you faster in line.

Keep in mind that believers reported great success only when they devoted the time to complete the lengthy soul searching form.

TAGS: PREGNANCY, FERTILITY, MIRACLE, HOLY LAND MAN, PREGNANCY MIRACLE, code2GOD, CONCEPTION, HOLY LAND MINISTRY, HOW TO PRAY TO GET PREGNANT, HOW TO INCREASE MY FERTILITY FAST, BEST FERTILITY PRAYERS, UNDERSTANDING FERTILITY, BEAT THE ODDS OF FERTILITY, ARTIFICIAL INSEMINATION CHANCES, EASY CONCEPTION, QUICK CONCEPTION, TRYING TO CONCEIVE