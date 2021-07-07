Isn’t it annoying when you have to deal with problems when performing a simple task online? This may be a connectivity error when you are trying to access a useful app or process failure when downloading a file.

Well, it is important to know that you are not in this alone. Millions of users experience such obstacle when using the internet and, luckily, there are easy fixes available for all sorts of issues.

Let us discuss some of these below and also find out how they should be taken care off in the future.

Internet Unable to Launch a Program

When your internet source is not able to connect you to a web server or source then the most common issue would be connectivity. You need to make sure that you have good signal strength and coverage.

Moreover, you have to understand that the issue might not always be with your network. Some apps or games are unable to start due to their own faulty settings and this can be fixed by availing a handy guide online.

Not Found Error When the Internet Can Not Find the Resource

This is one of the most common online errors that many users experience. 404 Not Found error means that you typed in a URL that does not exist on the server so the internet is not able to retrieve its source.

Pressing F5 key might refresh the browser but this won’t be of much help with this error. You can confirm that you have not mis-typed the URL. Another tip is to search some page or article on the website instead of looking for the site itself.

A Forbidden Error on Webpage That You Are Not Able to Access

When a 403 error pops up it typically means that you are trying to open a webpage that you are not allowed to access. This may be because you fall out of the geographical coverage that the page hosts or simply because the owner set up the permission criteria differently.

This error is common when opening money transfer apps to send funds from one account to another, accessing streaming platforms such as Netflix, etc.

You can try to fix the issue by pressing the F5 key that refreshes the browser or rechecking that you have entered the correct URL. There is not much that you can do if the website has deliberately restricted its access in particular regions that don’t have clearance.

Error When the Service That You Are Looking for Is Not Available

503 Service Unavailable is another common error that you will see if you request for web page that is not available. This may be a permanent issue or just be a temporary glitch in the system if the service is overwhelmed with requests.

One way to be sure of the issue here is to confirm with other users if they can or can not access the same web page. You can also try a different browser to check if the issue persists.

If the issue is temporary then entering the same URL after some time may take care of the problem. Wait for a couple of hours or day and check in again.

Take-Home Message

Most errors that you see on the internet are common to many users and there is nothing to worry about. You can fix them with just a couple of clicks here and there or wait for a day to allow the service providers to deal with the issue themselves.

Are you seeing some other errors as well that we have not covered in this guide? Mention them in the comment section below so we can quickly bring to you the easiest methods to deal with the problem at hand!