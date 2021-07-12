Swimming pools bring a special sense of leisure wherever they’re installed. They’re also great for relaxing, spending time with family and friends, cooling off, and doing underwater exercises. What many house owners may consider as more appealing is opting for an above-ground pool. These pools cost less money to install and are more flexible. They can be easily removed whenever decided. However, they do require a good deal of planning in terms of size, location, and operation. Not to mention preparing for pool maintenance and ongoing care. There are many considerations involved in putting in an above-ground pool. So, if you’re doing this for the first time, you’re going to need this above-ground pool guide to maximize your summer fun.

Site Preparation

Before installing an above-ground pool, you need to prepare the area where you’re going to be placing the pool. The best above-ground pool placement is on ground level. This means that your site cannot be sloped, so make sure you level the area by digging out and smoothing any uneven parts. Digging may require anything from a shovel to a Bobcat in order to properly get the site ready. If necessary, you can sink a 12 or 18 inch part of the pool into the soil to help level it with the ground. Another important element is to avoid petroleum-based chemicals when treating the soil under the above-ground pool. Make sure it’s installed directly on top of concrete, grass, asphalt, gravel, wood, tar paper, mulch, or peat moss. You may also want to treat the soil in the area with a non-petroleum-based fungicide to eliminate any moisture damage that might be caused by the pool.

The Pool Location

Choosing the location of your pool is one of the most vital steps in the process. The first thing on your list should be going over your local building codes to check if your above-ground pool should be installed away from septic tanks, roads, and certain property lines. Another rule for installing above-ground pools is to avoid placing the pool under overhead power lines or trees, as well as avoiding placing it over pipes, underground cables, and roots. Before choosing the location of your new pool, consider how this location can help you supervise children, how much privacy you get, and most importantly how the pool fits in your choice of placement.

Above-Ground Pool Filters

You need to take into consideration the fact that there are more than one filtration system options to choose from when installing an above-ground pool. What you need is a cheap above-ground pool filter that requires the least maintenance and produces the cleanest water. Feel free to choose from cartridge, sand, and diatomaceous earth filters, but take the time to understand how each type of these filters works to make a calculated decision. Sand filters are affordable and efficient, however, they do require occasional sand replacement and backwashing. You can also go for cartridge filters as they require the least maintenance between all 3 types of pool filtration systems. Periodic housing will keep them as clean as new.

There are also Diatomaceous Earth filters (DE) filtration systems that produce the safest and cleanest water compared to sand and cartridge filters. However, they can be messy to deal with or clean as you will need to routinely run the pump in reverse so that the filter can operate properly.

Pool Pumps

A pool pump is necessary for all pool types to keep the water clean. Swimming pool water can easily become dirty as a result of falling leaves, flies, and frequent use. Usually, pool pumps are paired with filters that match the capacity, volume, and size of the above-ground pool. That’s why you need to be careful when picking these units and choosing their sizes. The right way to do it is to get a pool pump that is slightly larger than needed. This way, you’ll ensure that the new pump performs better and cleans water more efficiently. You don’t want to end up buying a pump that can barely handle the water volume in your above-ground pool.

Water Treatment

Cleaning your pool water requires more than just using a physical filter. So, on top of the filtration system, pool pumps, and above-ground pool cost, you have to consider additional water treatment expenses. This includes either chlorine treatment or salt treatment. Both have their merits and drawbacks. Chlorine is used more frequently and commonly to sanitize pools by adding either powdered, liquid, or disk-like chlorine cakes to the water. Salt filtration is much better when it comes to protecting your hair and skin, it also won’t cause your swimsuit to fade. However, salt-filtration systems are very corrosive to metal components and they require all-resin pools as their components cannot be corroded. They cost a little more upfront than chlorine, but they save you money down the road as salt does not need to be added as frequently as chlorine.

Pool Maintenance

There’s a lot of maintenance involved in installing a pool either with a salt-based or chlorine-based filtration system. The first thing on your list is adjusting and testing the chlorine and pH levels in your water a few times every week. Make sure the alkalinity stays between 80 and 150 ppm by using a liquid testing system or a test strip. The calcium hardness levels in salt-based systems should stay between 200 and 400 ppm, while the pH should be between 7.4 and 7.8. You also need to find a powerful algaecide in order to combat algae and other green stuff that grows inside pools.

While the process of installing an above-ground pool may sound daunting, you should not lose sight of what really prompted you to install a pool in your garden. Think of the rewards you’ll gain such as lounging by your backyard poolside, enjoying a cool beverage, and accompanied by your favorite friends and family members. A pool is necessary to live summer to its fullest, so installing one in your backyard garden is a great idea. Your efforts will be worthwhile when you finish installing the pool and get to spend more time with your family by the poolside.