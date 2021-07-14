Are you considering embarking upon a home renovation project? There are several factors to weigh and a bit of planning in order but, all in all, spending money on a facelift for your home is almost always a good idea. Read on to learn the top five reasons why you should get the ball rolling on those home renovations you’ve always wanted today.

Reasons to Invest in a Home Renovation

Renovating a house can be a challenge – but the results are always worth the effort (more on that shortly). If you haven’t gotten started because you are concerned about where you’ll store your vehicle whilst your garage and drive are filled with builders, their supplies, and maybe even a skip, worry not! Companies like Stashbee allow you to rent flexible short-term parking spaces right near your residence for as long as you need. So, if things take longer than expected – parking is one less thing to stress over.

Now that’s all sorted, let’s dive into the top five benefits of home renovations!

Home renovations boost your ROI

Your home is your sanctuary, but it is also one of the most significant investments you will make in your lifetime. A few smart (and cost-effective) home renovations can boost your ROI (or return on investment) in spades. Meaning, once it’s time to sell your property, you can actually walk away with a hefty profit. Remember, preparing for home improvements takes a bit of planning, but it can be a smooth process when you have your ducks in a row.

Going green can save you some dough

Eco-homes are a major trend in the UK with no signs of slowing down. In fact, a recent study found that the construction industry is forecasting a 60% jump in the number of green schemes in the next three years alone. Eco-friendly renovations not only benefit our planet, but they also have a positive effect on your wallet. Swapping out old appliances for more energy-efficient models, installing solar panels, and opting for low-flow toilets are all examples of earth-friendly renovations that will pay off BIG TIME in the long run.

By now, you know what your home is missing

After spending loads of time at home, we are all well aware of what our spaces are lacking. Whether you’ve noticed that you need more space for your growing family, a more welcoming garden for entertaining guests, or even a separate home office space, now is the time to finally meet those needs. Even if your home is in good condition, you may want to opt for a completely different style of kitchen cabinets, wall treatments, or lighting – and that’s okay! After all, you’ve had plenty of time to ruminate over what frustrates you about your current living situation and now is the perfect time to switch it up.

You can establish a more cohesive work from home space

Working from home is increasingly becoming the norm. In 2020, home working more than doubled in the UK alone, and many workers want to keep it that way. The most frequently reported benefits of working from home are a non-existent commute, more flexibility, and increased productivity. Set yourself up for success by creating a home work haven that puts you in the zone. Investing in a remodel or addition that makes your office feel separate from your personal life is an invaluable step toward creating a sustainable work-life balance for years to come.

It gives you a fresh start

We could all use a fresh start right about now. As we begin to once again welcome friends and family into our homes for celebrations, milestones, and holidays, wouldn’t it be nice to greet them with a fresh, new space? Now marks the end of lockdowns, isolation, and the strain of the COVID-19 pandemic for many of us. Home renovations can help you set an intention for a new chapter in your life, whether for practical or emotionally fulfilling reasons.

So, have we convinced you to pull the trigger on your dream home renovations? Go on then, sort out where you’ll store your things (like your vehicle, boxes, etc.), call a reputable local builder, and get ready to renovate! You’ll be amazed at how a few well-planned home changes can alter your outlook.