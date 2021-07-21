At Newrest Funerals, we have a lot of experience with helping people to make funeral arrangements and can guide you through the entire process. These days, many people prefer to plan their funeral in advance and this will mean leaving instructions about what you would like. Some people write these preferences into their will but with a prepaid funeral plan, you can arrange the funeral you would like and pay for it without having to make any alterations to your will. Just make sure that your loved ones know that you have already paid for your funeral so the necessary arrangements can be made for you when you pass on.

Regardless of whether you are planning your own funeral or that of a loved one, here are the main steps to bear in mind.

Choose a Type of Funeral

In the main, funerals are conducted in one of two ways. The majority are cremations these days. However, you may also like to consider burial. Other options are possible, too, such as burial at sea but special arrangements will need to be made in such circumstances.

Think about coffin choice and embalming

The coffin can be a focal point of greff and comes down to personal choice. There are many coffins available from wicker to glitter or maybe no coffin at all so thinking about what’s right for your loved one and the funeral you want is important as not all coffins can be cremated

Coming to see your loved on in a chapel of rest or maybe taking them home is something many families take comfort in and embalming is a practise where the funeral directors slow down decomposition using chemicals to preserve the body making the process of viewing the body easer

Select a Venue and Book a Date

Most people will book their local crematorium for their funeral but it is important to think about the date and time when doing so. Early funerals may make it harder for mourners to travel to the venue on time, for example. If you want a religious service, then you may also want to consider other options, such as a church, but crematoria can be used for both religious and secular funerals you can also use hotels lage houses and open spaces for the service and then have cremation or burial after

Arrange a Service

Unless you want a direct funeral, one that skips a traditional service, you’ll want to consider all of the elements that go into it. This might include readings, for example, or music to be played or songs to be sung that might reflect the life of the deceased. Hymns are popular but not mandatory. Video and photo tributes are popular. Many funerals will also include a speech about the life of the deceased. This is known as a eulogy and will often work out best if it is written in advance. Include the aspects you want in the order of service and dispense with those you don’t. Your funeral director will be able to offer guidance if you want help with this aspect of funeral planning.

Consider Funeral Transport

Transportation to the venue may not be needed if you and your family live close by. However, the body will need to be transported so it is usual for a hearse to be hired for this purpose.and the are lots of choices of hearse from classic to modern vehicles even bikes If you want a horse-drawn carriage, then this can usually be arranged but some advance warning will help as a funeral cortège of this type will often mean using specialist funeral contractors.

Book a Venue for the Wake

Finally, you might like to consider where to hold a wake after the funeral. Many people host them in their own homes but this can sometimes lead to pressure. A function room or similar is a good choice, especially if you want caterers involved.