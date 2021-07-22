In recent years, podcasting has become ever more popular in the western world, and it is even beginning to gain popularity in non-English speaking countries. If you’ve thinking of a way to immerse yourself in any subject you are passionate about, or even if you’re just thinking of a fun way to make money online, you should consider starting a podcast. These are a few reasons why.

Popularizing A Podcast Is Relatively Simple

Because podcasting is relatively new, there are far fewer podcasts than there are blogs or social media videos. This means there is less competition, comparatively at least. You can get a headstart on popularizing your podcast if you use SpotifyStorm to buy Spotify plays. This is because, like any other social media platform, an algorithm is used to decide which podcasts get more exposure on Spotify – and the algorithm favors those podcasts that have more plays. It’s simple mathematics, really.

Dive Into Your Passion

By far, the most successful podcasts are those that are created by a podcaster that is passionate about the topic of the podcast. Take Aaron Mahnke for example, he is the producer, writer, and narrator of a number of podcasts – all surrounding folklore, the occult, and parts of history that border between scary and unbelievable. Due to his passion about the topic at hand, users have no problem listening to his one-man narration, and he is always able to find more stories to tell.

If you have a particular passion that you’d love to discuss more, podcasting is an excellent way to dive into your passion and share it with the world. Even if you’re no expert in the field you are interested in podcasting about, there’s nothing stopping you from trying to host guests who know more about the topic so you can learn from them. With time, you will find that you are more knowledgeable about the topic and your podcast can be elevated to new levels.

Podcasting Can Serve As A Social Media Marketing Tool

Many people who already run a business opt to use podcasting as a method to market their products and services to a new audience. This is not a strictly promotional type of marketing, but rather a marketing strategy that can help establish you as an expert in your field. For example, if you own a woodworking workshop, it would help attract clients if they listen to podcasts and tutorials online that discuss a variety of woodworking topics. In other words, it serves as a way to build your brand image and brand identity – two crucial aspects of marketing.

Very Few Skills Are Required For A Successful Podcast

Don’t be discouraged if you’re completely new to podcasting – many have been successful despite no forethought or planning for their podcast. Most people will suggest Joe Rogan as an example of a highly successful podcaster that started with no knowledge or skills. However, because he was already an actor, standup comedian, and MMA commentator – he had the necessary people skills. He might have needed to learn how to hold a conversation better, but nothing more. For most people, getting over the silent and awkward moments of a conversation is probably the hardest skill to learn. As long as you can talk with passion and keep the topic interesting to the random listener, you have the potential to create a successful podcast.

The Bottom Line

Podcasting is a great way to expand your horizons and delve deeper into any subject you’re passionate about. With a few conversational skills or well-thought out narration, you can easily find yourself earning money as a podcaster.