You probably cannot imagine working without staples like computers, an internet connection, photocopiers, and scanners, right? Well, these conveniences were once upon a time a new and upcoming trend that caught on like nobody could have imagined. That’s exactly where bookkeeping software is today. It’s a new and upcoming business must-have, very likely to become a staple in the coming years.

There are countless reasons why you should invest in bookkeeping software for your organisation or business. We’ve rounded up 7 of the most compelling ones:

Data entry in minutes

It takes your employees several hours to enter data – hours they could spend selling or maintaining client relations, or improving the product. It takes your account several days in a month to complete line-by-line entry of all the transactions that the company makes in the span of a month. And it takes time that you don’t have for you to upload your own company-billed expenses. However tech has the power to reduce those hours to minutes – bookkeeping software, like Dext Prepare, for example, comes with the ability to capture data from smartphone photos, online sources, bank statements, and email. That’s hours of potential productivity generated right there.

Get easy to use insights

Not all business owners, company bosses, and top management have a finance background. However, accountants have a certain way of doing things and obviously, there’s going to be spreadsheets and more spreadsheets, jam-packed with row upon row of figures. Bookkeeping software can turn spreadsheets into key insights that can then be used to make informed decisions, correct courses, or set new targets.

Enjoy live and updated access to your books

Speaking of informed decisions, course correction, and target benchmarking, how often do you make these business moves using last month’s data and spreadsheets? Guilty as charged? You’re probably not alone. Lots of businesses have used books from the prior month’s figures to map the road ahead in the decades gone by. However, as the whole world (and your competitors) migrate to using current data, surely you want to do the same to retain your competitive edge and keep up with the times.

Moreover, the pace of the business world has accelerated dramatically. You haven’t got space or time to be making decisions on old data because things change too quickly. Maybe last month your product was the biggest and the best, but last night a celebrity pushed your product aside in favour of a bottle of water and now your numbers look entirely different. How do you put out a fire if you don’t even know there is a fire? Bookkeeping software can keep you up to date so that you can notice any alarming signs from the numbers in your books.

Eliminate human error

The wonderful thing about automation is that there is negligible room for error – machines tend to get things right more often than humans do. The optical recognition technology used to capture data is able to do so without any errors in most cases, but the system does still offer users the ability to edit data if the need arises.

Additionally, your accountant, even with his or her amazing penchant for numbers, is also human. Bookkeeping software can support your accountants in their quest for perfectly error-free books of accounts because it is able to identify and remove duplicates, track deleted entries, and flag up anomalies. Additionally, data flows directly from the company’s bank account to its books, further reducing the chance of any errors.

Extract data to wherever you need it

Most accounting software offers users the option to extract saved data in various file formats. You can pull out the data to be used wherever you like, maybe even in presentations and case studies.

Good bookkeeping solutions also integrate perfectly with other accounting software that your finance team might utilise.

The best part is that the data is retained for a long time in most bookkeeping solutions – this helps you comply with legal and company-specific or client-specific norms related to how long old data needs to be retained.

Streamline client relations for the better

Get professional and error-free invoicing and offer your clients ready access to their relationship and billing history with you with a client dashboard. Time track the various projects and jobs and extras that you are doing with your clients to evaluate profitability from the relationship, offer them ways to save, or alternatively to negotiate for a higher retainer or higher payments when the extras start hogging resources.

Get your tax act together

From snapping and uploading your own expenses that qualify as tax deductibles, to sorting your clients and suppliers according to tax and offering you reminders and notifications on deadlines and reimbursements, bookkeeping software can help you save tons of company capital, by simply enabling better tax management.

Now when you’re actually using the software too, there are several guidelines to keep in mind. Here are 4 best practices to employ:

Set or continue deadlines for expense and reimbursement

Nobody has any excuses now that the process is far less time-consuming. Either reward on-time submissions or penalise late submissions.

Make use of your live insights and live access

They cannot independently reshape your business. You need to be hands-on and make regular use of them to make the right decisions and create a strategic road map for your business. The insights and live access are simply tools. What you make of them is entirely up to you and other decision-makers.

Reconciliation is a must

Automation is able to most often offer error-free results, but there can be a lag or a missed entry when data is flowing from the company’s bank account to its accounting books. Accountants must conduct regular reconciliation and must contact the software company if there are any errors.

Use notifications to actually improve cash flow

The software will tell users when payments from your clients become overdue. It is up to your team to follow up. Ensure the software is actually being used and capitalised upon.

To sum up, accounting software can make running a business tremendously easier. It can also make your accountants and employees substantially happier because it takes grunt work off their shoulders. That said, it needs to be used for all it is worth if it is to make any difference.