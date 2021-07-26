Do you wish to add fencing around your home or business property?

In 1914, poet Robert Frost wrote, “Good fences make good neighbors,” in his poem The Mending Wall. This adage stands true today.

A fence can help keep others out, and it can help keep things in as well. If you have belongings that you wish to keep safe, or if you just want to keep your kids or pets in an enclosed space, a fence is a great solution.

A chain link fence is a great option, and learning how to install a chain link fence is easy. Furthermore, you’ll find that a chain link fence is also quite affordable, too.

If you’re looking for information on step-by-step chain link fence installation, you came to the right place. Read on to learn how to erect one of these fences on your property. Soon, you’ll be able to enjoy the many benefits a fence offers.

How to Install a Chain Link Fence: Step by Step

Learning how to install a chain link fence is easy! You can hire a company to do it for you, but many people choose to do it on their own. Chainlink price can vary, but you’ll save a lot of money by installing it yourself. Follow these steps and you’ll have a new fence in no time.

Step One: Install the Posts

Most people who install a chain link fence on their property choose to use concrete to secure the posts, but this isn’t actually required. You can install the posts in a hole dug with a post-hole digger and still have a very secure fence if you have good soil.

If you do choose to use concrete, dig the holes with a post-hole digger or power auger and insert the posts. Have a partner hold the pole at a vertical angle while you pour the concrete. It will take at least twenty-four hours for the concrete to dry before you move onto the next step, but the concrete will make your chain link fence a permanent fixture on your property.

On the other hand, if you only want a temporary fence, then you don’t need to use concrete. Dig the holes in the same manner, but fill the extra space with packed dirt to hold the posts in place.

How deep should the hole be? This varies based on local regulations and the composition of your soil.

Step Two: Add Post Hardware and Rails

Once you’ve installed the fence posts, you’ve completed the most difficult step. Next, you’ll need in install the post hardware at the top of the posts so you can add the cross-rails.

Be sure to add the hardware loosely at first, or else you will have a hard time getting the rails on when you get to that point. Once you’ve added the rails you can tighten the hardware.

Step Three: Hang the Fence Fabric

Your last step is to add the actual chain link material to the fence. Without it, you won’t have much of a fence!

Slide a tension bar through the top row of holes to keep the chain link straight and flat. Then, secure the tension bar to the posts at both ends. Finally, connect the chain link to the rail at the top at even intervals.

Work your way around your posts and rails, and soon your fence will be complete.

Happy Fence Building

As you can see, learning how to install a chain link fence is easy! Anyone can do it. You’ll save lots of money by installing your fence yourself, too.

