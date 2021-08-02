Home2Lab is the way to go if you’re looking to get COVID-19 tested safely in London. Besides the guarantee that you’ll get your results back as quickly as possible, you’ll also have the freedom to cancel your booking free of charge, thanks to our flexible cancellation policy. We’re open seven days a week, after all.

We understand that we’re living through tough times, and we want to make the COVID-19 tests as easy and hassle-free as possible. Therefore, we offer many services and different kinds of PCR tests that you can choose from according to your situation.

On top of that, we offer in-clinic and home-delivery testing, so you can pick whichever is more suitable for you. Did we also mention that our labs are all over London? Because they do!

So, now that you know you’re in safe hands let us tell you a little more about our services.

No matter what situation you’re in, we can help you take your COVID-19 test safely for quick and reliable results. Here’s everything we offer.

Same-Day Fit-to-Fly PCR

If you have to travel outside the UK and you didn’t have the time to get COVID tested beforehand, we offer a same-day PCR test kit. Also, we’re certified by UKAS (United Kingdom Accreditation Service) for COVID-19 testing and approved by Public Health England.

Upon taking the test, you’ll get your results back before midnight, along with a Fit-to-Fly certificate. Yes, it’s that simple.

In case something comes up, and you need to reschedule or cancel, you can do so free of charge. Just make sure you’re cancelling at least 48 hours before the scheduled time slot for the test.

The testing is done by professionals to make sure your test is accurate and not contaminated. Our labs cover most of London, with in-clinic and home services available.

5-Hour Fit-to-Fly PCR

We understand how stressful travelling can be, especially in times like these. So to make things easier for you, we offer 5-hour PCR tests with fit-to-fly certificates. Here’s how that works.

You can choose to do the test in-clinic or to have it delivered to your location via a courier or the post. You’ll receive the results within five hours, considering that results are delivered at 3 PM and 6 PM daily.

Like we mentioned before, our labs are UKAS-certified, approved by Public Health England, and cover most of London. Wherever you are in London, your test results will be delivered within five hours along with a fit-to-fly certificate, so you can catch your flight stress-free. Still, you can cancel up to 48 hours before the scheduled test time completely free of charge.

Rapid Antigen Within 30 Minutes

Antigen tests are used by governments for quick and reliable results; you can get Antigen results within less than 30 minutes. Here’s what you need to know.

Simply, you’ll have to book an appointment online, then show up with your photo ID. Then, you’ll fill out a Consent form with the help of our staff to get all the paperwork in order. After that, professionals will carry out the swab to ensure that it doesn’t get contaminated.

Before you leave the clinic, you’ll have the results emailed to you along with a certificate or a report. As usual, you can cancel your reservation up to 48 hours before the scheduled time slot for free.

However, please note that if you’re travelling, you need to check the requirements of the airline and the destination country to make sure they approve of Antigen tests.

Day 2 Day 8

If you’re travelling into the UK, you’re required to take a PCR day on the second day of your arrival or before that, then another test on or after the eighth day of your arrival. With Home2Lab, you’ll receive 2 PCR test kits to where you’re quarantining.

Simply, you’ll take the test to send it to the lab, and you’ll get your result within 36 hours, and you’ll be notified via E-mail that your results are ready. It’s that simple.

The test will be safely delivered to your location using a same-day courier or pre-paid postage service. If, for any reason, you change your mind, you can cancel the test order up to 48 hours before you leave for the UK.

Test to Release

If you’re travelling to the UK, you can take a PCR test to break your quarantine early. Starting from day 5 of quarantine, if your PCR test results come back as negative, you’ll be able to walk freely; just make sure you’re still taking all the cautionary steps to ensure your safety.

All you have to do is book a Test to Release PCR test. After that, you can collect your sample and home and send it back to the lab using the post or a courier that we provide. You don’t need to worry about anything.

Our labs are approved by the UKAS, and you’ll get your results and a certificate back within 24 hours. It’s safe and reliable. On top of that, you can cancel your booking up to 48 hours prior to the scheduled day, and you won’t pay anything.

Final Words

Now that you know who you’re working with, there’s nothing stopping you from getting COVID-19 tested. Whether you’re looking to break your quarantine early or you have a flight to catch, we’re here to help.

Book an appointment today, and rest assured that we have a flexible cancellation policy, so there’s nothing to worry about. Make sure you stay safe and follow all the guidelines.