In the call center industry, no other country stands out as much as the Philippines—in fact, it has become the leading destination for outsourcing in the world. From multinational organisations to small and medium enterprises (SMEs), companies flock to the country and to the call center that can best cater to their needs.

“The phenomenal growth of call centers in the Philippines over the past two decades has been spurred by a key factor: the workforce’s proficiency in English. Because many Filipinos receive much of their education in the language, it has become second nature for them to converse in English, especially when in a professional setting,” says Ralf Ellspermann, CEO of PITON-Global, one of the Philippines’ leading mid-sized call centers.

It is also widely known that the Philippine culture has a close affinity to the West. From TV shows to movies to music, food, sports, and fashion, it’s easy to see just how big an influence Western culture has had on Filipinos.

These key factors have contributed to the growth and success of contact centers in the Philippines. The industry now has over a million workers, who are a mix of call center agents and those performing back-office functions.

“The numbers are impressive, but it is also important to note that not all call center companies perform at the same level; if you’re looking for high-quality talent, then make sure you’re looking in the right place,” says Ellspermann.

While most call center agents are exposed to the English language, not everyone has the same level of proficiency. The difference largely depends on their upbringing and location. Unlike in the UK, for example, where it doesn’t matter whether your call center is in Liverpool, Manchester, or in London, the quality of a contact center in the Philippines can change depending on where it is located.

The incredible thing about agents who have learned English as their first language, is that they may even be better than some agents in the UK. But, again Filipinos’ proficiency in English is a matter of their social and educational background.

The country’s top talent is usually employed in call centers in Metro Manila. That’s because some of the country’s biggest schools and financial center can be found in the nation’s capital and the area therefore attracts more of the educated, professional population.

Keep in mind too, that English proficiency isn’t solely about one’s ability to speak the language; it’s also about vocabulary, comprehension, and the ability to be naturally conversant, which is crucial to the performance of any call center, should there be a need to go off-script.

If a call center in the Philippines cannot find the quality talent that clients demand, then their work will be all for naught.

“Of course, quality comes at a price. While labour rates in the Philippines are much lower than that of the UK (by as much as 60 percent), skilled call center agents who know their worth typically won’t work for anything less than £3-4 per hour,” says Ellspermann.

If you run a call center in the Philippines and want your clients to be happy, then prepare to invest in your agents. Be ready to scout for the most talented ones when it comes to English proficiency, because at the end of the day, the quality of service you provide will all boil down to your people’s language skills.