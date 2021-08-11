What is the career path that you plan to pursue? Many brave men and women all over the globe join the fire and rescue recruitment. With the risks that come with the job, you could say that our firefighters are among the modern-day heroes. Still, many individuals enlist despite the rigid fire service recruitment process.

Firefighters are responders who have been trained especially for dealing with emergencies that threaten lives and properties. Aside from extinguishing a fire, they have also mastered other skills like swimming and providing first aid which may be required during an emergency response. It is not enough that you are physically fit as you also need to be calm and focused no matter the pressure.

Why “Go Near” the Fire?

From childhood, we are taught to never play with fire and avoid it at all costs. And yet here are firefighters who rush onto the flame while others flee. Although fire and rescue recruitment can be challenging, there are several reasons why becoming a firefighter is truly advantageous. Provisions may vary in each state and country yet in general, you will truly enjoy these benefits.

It is a noble occupation.

The salary is often competitive.

The scheme for your pension in the future is appealing.

There are additional privileges given to firefighters that may not be offered to other professions such as exclusive memberships and discounts.

The longer you have been serving as a firefighter, the bigger your holiday allowance can become.

Shifts and working patterns can be flexible.

Do You Have What It Takes to Become a Firefighter?

In an actual fire emergency, the stakes are higher and you come face to face with danger. A firefighter needs to have these qualities:

You need to be agile and physically fit at all times.

Being patient and tolerant with people despite their varying personalities is a must.

You need to patiently listen to information, analyze, and relay it accurately no matter the situation.

Courage and dedication should be possessed at all times.

What is the Fire Recruitment Process in Australia?

It is given that fire and rescue responders get paid generously. Why would they not with the nature of the job? However, you must be in it for the passion and for the desire to serve the community because a job will never feel like a job if you are in love with what you do. Also, it is easier to shrug off the daily risks when you certainly want to be a firefighter.

The fire and rescue recruitment varies from place to place. In Australia, educational requirements are not asked of the candidate. However, below are the steps you need to take:

You must have a valid driver’s license in the country and at least 2 years of driving experience.

You need to pass the criminal history check.

Submit an online application.

Undergo and pass several tests including a physical aptitude test, personality test, medical assessment, shuttle run testing, and selection interview.

Take up induction that lasts for 14 weeks.

Achieve all the required competencies within the 6 months that you are in a probationary position.

You may check if there are additional steps and/or requirements in the territory that you plan to apply. You will attain a permanent position as a firefighter upon completion of the steps.

Fire and rescue recruitment information can be searched online anytime. However, you will get more accurate and updated details if you get tips, pieces of advice, and mentoring from an active and experienced firefighter who has studied thoroughly the recruitment process.