Andrea Lusain from Birmingham, Alabama, started her weight loss journey with the Healthy Weight Bootcamp on February 9, 2021, at 269 lbs. At 55 years old, Andrea admitted that she has struggled with her weight all of her life. At one point, she was as heavy as 290 lbs. Although she managed to lose some pounds, she just regained the fat due to unhealthy eating habits.

ANDREA LUSAIN ALREADY LOST 35 LBS, USES GLOBESITY BOOTCAMP RULES AS TOOLS FOR LIFE

What’s great about our program is that members are empowered to stop their unhealthy habits and adopt a healthier lifestyle. Globesity Foundation gives its members tools for life, so they will not only lose weight but also keep it off long term. “I will finish the race this time and get to my healthy weight,” she promised in her Accountability Post.

On her latest update, she was already down to 234 lbs. She said that she has more energy, and her blood pressure has also improved. “Thank you for providing this tool for me to get to my healthy weight. I will continue on this journey and will not give up, even though it is very difficult at times,” Andrea told the coaches.

(DISCLAIMER: This article was prepared by GLOBESITY FOUNDATION, a non profit organization 501C3, for inspiration and public knowledge.)