Did you know that 20% of small businesses fail within the first year? The primary reason for this failure is running out of funds. As a business owner starting a smart business, you need to ensure you raise enough capital to get off the ground or risk falling flat on your face.

Business ownership is about continually seeking out new revenue and funding streams, whether from the finance industry or private individuals.

There are many routes to securing the funds you need to succeed, from traditional small business loans to more modern funding methods such as crowdfunding. But which small business financing method is best for you?

Let’s take a look at where you can find the capital to really make turn your small business idea into a mini-empire.

Before You Apply for Small Business Financing

Before heading out cap in hand to search for funding for your company, you’ll need to do a few things.

Firstly, write a tangible business plan that clearly states your business aims and objectives. You’ll need to include an executive summary detailing the roles of all senior management within the company, and you’ll need some solid financial projections.

Secondly, you’ll need to work on your credit score. Knowing that you’re good for the money is important to lenders. If your score is low, look for ways to improve this by paying off debt and closing dormant accounts.

Small Business Administration

Many fledgling firms find funding from the small business administration (SBA). The SBA is a government-led initiative that’s been going since the 1950s charged with helping entrepreneurs to live the American dream.

There are SBA offices located in most cities, and it’s relatively straightforward to apply for funding.

You can borrow up to $5 million and pay it back over the course of 25 years. Of course, you’ll need to factor in the interest rate too.

This type of funding is reliant on you having a strong credit rating.

Traditional Bank Loans

If you would prefer, you could turn to one of the many banks to see what they have on offer in terms of business loans. Repayment terms and interest rates will vary dramatically, so it’s always best to shop around for the best deal.

Lending criteria in banks is likely to be more stringent than you’d find with SBA loans, and many banks will only lend to established businesses.

Again, you’ll need to ensure you have a good credit score when applying for funding.

Crowdfunding

If you have a product to sell that can capture the public’s attention, you may be able to secure crowdfunding.

Sites like Kickstarter help new businesses find individual investors who will all get something in return for their investment. The downside to this system is that you need to appeal to many people before you get the money needed to get going.

How Will You Fund Your Business?

Small business financing is an essential consideration for any company starting. But will you go with the bank, the SBA, or crowdfunding?

For more business and finance articles, check out the rest of the site.