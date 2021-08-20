In recent years, the popularity of cryptocurrency has exploded. With the rise in popularity, everyone is wondering whether cryptocurrencies are a better investment than traditional stocks.

Well, it’s not that easy.

There are pros and cons to both types of investing. But, of course, they each offer their profits and rewards too. Get ready because this guide will tell you everything you need to know about investing in cryptocurrency vs. stocks.

Let’s dive into the debate to see where you should invest your money!

Cryptocurrency vs. Stocks

When it comes to cryptocurrency vs. stocks, there are several significant differences between the two. Some of the key differences relate to ownership, exchange, and regulation.

Buying stocks means you are investing in a legitimate company. These companies expect to make a profit each year. Therefore, the stocks are physical assets as part of the company’s valuation.

To buy stocks, you usually need a brokerage account. This is because investors trade stocks on different stock exchanges. Your information like address and social security number verify the account.

The brokerage account offers you a level of protection. Investing in stocks is safer from fraud than cryptocurrencies. Stocks are regulated. Listed companies have to follow many rules and regulations. In addition, the IRS audits the companies.

On the other hand, investing in cryptocurrency is not always investing in a company. Cryptocurrencies can have different purposes.

In addition, they are valued for their reputation, which leads to more volatility. Of course, the stock market can be volatile too. Stock prices are constantly changing, and crashes do happen. Don’t forget about the 2008 stock market crisis.

However, while stockholders tend to hold onto their stocks during downturns, cryptocurrency holders sell-off.

The stock market will eventually recover, but the same may not be accurate for cryptocurrencies.

Moreover, cryptocurrency systems are decentralized, so fraud is more prevalent. You can quickly lose your entire portfolio to an exchange scandal, which is cause for concern. So if you choose to invest in cryptocurrency, be cautious.

Bitcoin Explained

The most well-known cryptocurrency is bitcoin. But what is bitcoin?

Bitcoin is a digital currency founded in 2009. It uses blockchain technology. This blockchain is a shared public ledger that runs the Bitcoin network.

All transactions are in the blockchain. The blockchain allows Bitcoin wallets to calculate their balance and verify new transactions. In addition, this ensures the spenders own the wallets.

Buying bitcoin continues tobe a preferred cryptocurrency for many investors. It is the biggest cryptocurrency available. Even though it has had several lows and highs in the last ten years, many people still see a bright future for Bitcoin.

In addition, according to Coin ATM Radar, bitcoin transactions are now available at more than 20,000 ATM locations. Therefore, it is easy to find the best bitcoin ATM locations near you.

Start Investing

By comparing cryptocurrency vs. stocks, you see that both assets provide value returns. However, while stocks tend to be safer than cryptocurrencies, they both have considerable risks.

Continue to research the best investment options for you before investing. Understanding both the stock and cryptocurrency markets will help you make the best investment for long-term profits.

If you found this article helpful, make sure to check out our other investment and finance resources.