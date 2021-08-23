Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the last decade, you’ll at least have heard the name Bitcoin. While you may not fully understand the ins and outs of the cryptocurrency, you’ll at least know it exists, albeit in a virtual sense.

Bitcoin has been on a crazy ride since it first sprung into our consciousness back in 2009, and there are plenty of wild and wacky facts about Bitcoin that are quite likely to make you say “WTF.”

But what is Bitcoin and is it worth investing in cryptocurrency?

In this article, you might not find out the answers to those questions, but you might learn enough Bitcoin facts to impress your friends with.

1. Bitcoin Was Created by Satoshi Nakamoto

Bitcoin was created by someone named Satoshi Nakamoto. That fact in itself is pretty dull. The interesting thing about him is that nobody knows who he is. It’s actually believed that he’s several different people.

People have come forward over the years claiming to be the great man, but since nobody has ever been able to substantiate their claims.

2. If You Lose Your Bitcoin Key You Lose the Lot

Honestly, if you’re thinking about trading Bitcoin, be careful where you store it.

Whenever the value of Bitcoin skyrockets, new stories emerge of people losing the hard drive they had their Bitcoin wallet stored on.

3.The First Item Bought Using Bitcoin Was a Pizza

Although in the early years of Bitcoin it was commonly used on the dark web to buy things like drugs and murder-for-hire, the first purchase was for two Papa John’s pizzas.

In the years that have since gone by, Bitcoin has risen so much in value that those pizzas would have cost millions of dollars today.

4. The FBI Own One of the Largest Bitcoin Wallets

When the black market site The Silk Road got shut down by the FBI, they inherited all of the Bitcoin that the site held at the time. This turned out to be the largest stash of Bitcoin in one place at the time.

5. You Can’t Reverse a Transaction

Bad news for people that are constantly changing their minds, there is no way to reverse your Bitcoin transaction. Before you part with your hard-earned crypto, you’d better be sure you know what you want.

6. Bitcoins Are Mined

Bitcoins are mined, but not in the way that gold is. They’re mined on powerful computers and if you know how to do this, you stand to make a lot of digital money.

Get your miner’s helmet on and start digging.

7. There Is Such a Thing as a Bitcoin ATM

That’s right, there are holes in the wall that allow you to trade Bitcoin.

Head online and do a search for the nearest ‘Bitcoin ATM machine near me’ and you may be surprised where you might find one.

8. One Unit of Bitcoin Is a Satoshi Byte

Named after its mythical founder, a single unit of Bitcoin is a Satoshi byte. But don’t get too excited if you own a few Satoshi bytes, they’re literally worth 0.00000001 of a Bitcoin.

Now Tell All Your Friends These Facts About Bitcoin

We hope you've enjoyed these facts about Bitcoin. There is of course lots more to learn about cryptocurrency.

