Generating leads is an integral part of building your business and every salesperson knows it. Salespeople have to continuously maintain the health of their pipeline to ensure short and long-term success.

Lead generation, which can also be referred to as prospecting, can be done in a variety of ways. In today’s digital business world, it’s easy to get lost in email, social selling, chatbot communication, and so on. Despite all of these innovations, the phone is still one of the most valuable tools at the disposal of salespeople.

Lead generation over the phone, like any sales tactic, can be a trying and time-consuming task. You can automate email outreach but reaching out by phone still requires a lot of manual work. The work is grueling, and it can take several attempts to get a prospect on the phone.

“It takes an average of 18 calls to actually connect with a buyer,” says Ralf Ellspermann, CEO of PITON-Global, an award-winning lead generation provider in the Philippines.

A statistic like that makes this process perfect for outsourcing. In fact, a lot of companies have been improving their processes and reducing their costs through Business Process Outsourcing (BPO). When it comes to lead generation services, many businesses have been turning to the booming BPO industry in the Philippines.

Why Lead Generation out of the Philippines Works

The globalisation of our world and the way we do business has created an environment that has allowed the BPO industry to grow and flourish. Within that environment, we have seen several nations emerge as leaders, and one of those is the Philippines.

Over the past twenty years, the Philippines has established itself as a leader in lead generation services. They have several competitive advantages that have positioned them above others.

To begin with, the country shares a cultural affinity with the West. Closely related to that, English is one of two official languages in the Philippines. As the most widely spoken language on the planet, that ensures they are able to serve businesses worldwide.

While culture and language are important for communication, infrastructure is also incredibly important in the digital age. When you outsource lead generation to the Philippines you are looking for a country with a reliable telecommunications network, reliable utilities, and reliable transportation for the work force.

Finally, the Southeast Asian nation has an educated labour force with all the necessary skills for lead generation, appointment scheduling, outbound data verification, surveys, etc. The Philippine BPO industry is built on persistence, communication, and sales experience. Being able to execute this over the phone is crucial in a world that has been reshaped by the COVID-19 pandemic.

All of this is great for your business, but the cherry on top: they do all this at a fraction of the cost. They offer you a high-quality service and a great bottom line price.

