The advancements in technology have been a great challenge to the marketing industry. Companies need a marketing expert to tackle the rapidly changing industry, plan successful strategies, and understand and use the constantly evolving social algorithms.

The majority of the small businesses struggle to stay in the industry without a marketing department whose job is to track the latest trends, lead acquisition, advertisement and SEO. Marketing your business helps to earn more customers, profit, and revenue. This is where a fractional CMO comes in. Let us understand what a fractional CMO is and his/her responsibilities.

What is a fractional CMO?

A Fractional CMO is a chief marketing officer who helps small businesses by focusing on marketing management so that they do not have to invest in an in-house marketing expert, which would cost them more. You can easily find an experienced and skilled Fractional CMO with the help of an executive staffing agency or a marketing agency who will both help you find the most suitable fractional CMO for your company.

A fractional CMO is a part-time marketing expert that helps your company stays on track by taking your company’s marketing game to the next level. The money the company saves on hiring a fractional CMO can grow and expand the company. A fractional CMO will be a gateway for you to access the latest trends and best strategies and practices so you can meet your goals faster and make your dreams a reality.

Responsibilities of a fractional CMO

A fractional CMO is an executive-level position whose roles extend beyond the services offered by many agencies. Hiring a fractional CMO means you are getting someone who has expertise in all aspects of the marketing strategy, such as:

Managing your company’s marketing budgets cost-effectively and efficiently. This is one of the most important roles of a fractional CMO because the main purpose of improving your marketing strategy is to grow your business.

Developing long-term as well as short-term marketing goals while keeping in mind the industry trends, company budget, and company goals.

To report on analytics and successful campaigns consistently. To present hard data regarding ROI for every dollar used from the marketing budget. It is the responsibility of the fractional CMO to present all the data regarding the day-to-day marketing and long-term marketing campaigns.

Coach, teach, and guide your marketing team.

Balance and manage communication between your in-house and outside initiatives, such as your vendors and organizations. The communication made should be clear and easy to understand.

In a nutshell

A fractional CMO is a part-time marketing expert that helps boost your company’s marketing strategy. Not only that, a fractional CMO has many roles and responsibilities that must be outlined in the contract you make with them on hiring. The roles should be clearly stated, and the time duration for which they will be a part of your in-house team should also be clearly stated to avoid any sort of confusion in the future.

A fractional CMO helps small businesses grow by creating new marketing strategies, teaching and coaching the in-house marketing team, and managing the marketing budget. If you are a small business struggling to stay in business, you need to hire a fractional CMO right now.