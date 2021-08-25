For millions of people across the world, listening to music is synonymous with streaming music. Heading to 2020, streaming was taking the music industry to new success heights. Then came the COVID-19 outbreak, which canceled new album releases, live concerts, and other events. As the revenue from live music shows and concerts almost ceased, many artists started to rely on income from music streaming services, again increasing the popularity of streaming. With the global music streaming market size valued at $20.9 billion in 2019 expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.8 by the year 2027, the opportunities are great for new players. If you are planning to create your own music streaming app, this blog has got valuable information which can help you get started. Here is a guide to starting an audio streaming business, step-by-step.

Creating a plan

Before getting into developing your streaming app, prepare a detailed plan for the entire project. Start with finding a niche; not all niches in the music streaming industry are taken. Find out a niche that has demand among consumers. Study about the people who are going to use your music streaming app. What are their demographics? Why do they need your streaming app? Tailor the features and functionalities of your streaming solution to match the requirements of your target audience

Audio licensing is necessary for audio streaming

When you begin, think about creating a licensed structure for your audio streaming service. Depending on your locations to launch your streaming platform, you might have to obtain licenses to run your business. Licensing is a critical factor if you want to allow your users to upload audio tracks on your platform.

Decide on the type of streaming website you want to build

You have decided to launch an audio streaming service, but have you finalized on what type of service you want to launch. There are different types of music streaming services in the market; let’s explore them one by one.

Music sharing services

These types of services allow you to build a music sharing community just like SoundCloud. Users can enjoy a wide range of song selections from the broad music creator community.

Podcast and music services

Build your own Spotify-like streaming services that allow users to enjoy their favorite radio and podcasts.

Music streaming services

Allow your users to stream the music of their choice from the list of millions of albums and songs online. These types of services allow ad-free playback, playlists with music, offline playback, etc.

Radio apps

This type of audio streaming service curates thousands of internet radio stations.

Monetization models to increase your revenue

Most of the music streaming services make money primarily through subscriptions. But there are services like Spotify, which works on a freemium model and generates revenue through advertisements.

If you are about to create your own music streaming app, launching yourself as a free music service will help to attract users.

Here are some of the effective methods by which you can make money with your audio streaming application.

Advertising

As mentioned already, you can monetize your audio streaming app through advertisements while offering free content to your users. Advertising brands pay for the exposure where ads are played every 15 minutes. You can also integrate homepage takers and sponsored playlists.

Paid subscriptions

You can rely on monthly subscription packages to generate revenue from your audio streaming app. Users pay a premium fee to gain access to your music library.

Transactional

Allow users to buy individual tracks that they can either download to their laptop or access on a rental basis.

Important features of an audio streaming app

A good audio streaming software can help you integrate all the features that are necessary for the optimal functioning of your streaming service.

Account creation and social login

Allow users to create a personal account on your audio streaming app and log in to the platform using social media accounts.

User profile authorization

After registering in the audio streaming platform, users must be able to access user profiles and update their personal details.

Smart search

Integrate smart search to allow users to discover the limitless number of tracks and pinpoint the favorites.

Audio streaming

The audio streaming must app must allow users to stay updated on the recent release of music albums and tracks. Users can listen to their favorite tracks at any time. Integrate an easy-to-use music player which allows users to create playlists, add albums, and save favorites.

Playlist

Users must be able to add their favorite songs to the playlist to enjoy them later through online or offline mode.

Upload audio tracks

If you are able to handle the licensing part, you can allow users to upload audio tracks.

Download

Users must be able to download audio tracks of their choice for offline listening.

Push notifications

This is an important feature that connects users with the app so that they receive recent updates from artists, friends, and the community within the app.

Settings

To make your audio streaming app user-friendly, allow users to manage app and audio settings. For instance, you can allow syncing with different devices, set automatic download, etc.

Building the audio streaming site

Now comes the most important section of this blog, creating the audio streaming website. Developing your audio streaming site from scratch is not feasible for many as the process involves a lot of commitment, time, and money. However, you do not have to spend a lot to build a music streaming platform that your audience will love.

Using an audio streaming software or clone script is a convenient and cost-efficient approach you can adopt to launch your audio streaming business. A zoom clone script allows you to get started with audio streaming for any business verticals like online music portals, live radio, etc. Readymade solutions also come with all the essential features we have discussed in the earlier section. Choose a professional audio streaming service provider to deliver the highest quality streaming experience to your users.

Get your security protocols, and copyright laws checked

When launching your audio streaming service, you must work on abiding by streaming copyright laws and broadcasting rights. Integration content protection measures and security protocols to protect your content. You must also restrict your streams from having access across different geographical areas as well.

Conclusion

Over the next couple of years, the music streaming industry will witness revolutionary growth, with new innovation bringing in great opportunities for both streaming platforms and users alike.

There is no better time than now to invest in the audio streaming industry. However, the success of your streaming service would greatly depend on the content and service you offer. Think about unique features and functionalities you can bring in through your service to stand out among the crowd.