One million elephants call this land home. The landscape is dominated by mountains, jungles, rivers, and even the Mekong River. Laos, a Buddhist country, is still largely undeveloped. As a result, you can see beautiful nature and rich traditions. It also offers a glimpse into Asia as it was once. Prabang was a lovely mix of colonial architectures, gilded monasteries, and Vientiane, the laid back capital.

Laos is a country that is landlocked and accessible Cheap Flights from Pakuba to all. It allows travellers to travel north to south via a variety of routes boat or by road. Many travellers combine their Laos experience with Cambodia or Vietnam by travelling overland or taking daily scheduled flights.

European, American, Australian and NZ tourists can obtain 15-day tourist visas quickly upon their arrival in Laos. You will need to send 30 USD and one passport photo.

Many tourists travel to Laos following the traditional routes. Many travellers spend several days in Vientiane to experience the historical and cultural side of Laos. Venture seekers stop in Vang to rest, and this is often their halfway stop between Vientiane and Prabang.

At Prabang’s International Airport, you can obtain a Laos visa. However, before arriving in Indochina, travellers from Indochina Explorer and Bangkok to Hanoi and Images of Indochina will need Vietnam visas.

It would be best if you were fully insured to travel through Laos. Personal injury, baggage loss and curtailment are all covered by your insurance policy. At the start of your trip, your travel organizer or embassy can verify your insurance details. If you do not have the correct type of insurance, you can apply for it. Your credit card may allow you to add travel insurance. This coverage only applies if you have made travel arrangements using the card. Medical expenses are often not covered by credit card insurance. Therefore, you should carefully review your policy. You must have enough insurance if you are experiencing a medical emergency while you travel.

The kip is the official currency in Laos. Cash in United States Dollars is accepted. Although the rates of Thai baht are not as favourable, they are widely accepted. From USD payments, you will accumulate kip. Therefore, it is better to exchange very little or nothing. For example, you can convert 30 USD into Laos kip upon arrival. You should bring USD cash as well as the traveller’s checks. Only a handful of restaurants and shops in Vientiane and Prabang accept credit card payments. Visa/Mastercard travellers arriving from other countries may be able to change their money at the visa post at a fair rate. Would you please bring enough cash to pay for your Laos stay?

The annual Southeast Asian Monsoon cycle has a significant influence on Laos. From May to October, the “wet” season is observed. As a result, the average temperature in tropical lowlands is 30°C, while mountain areas have a higher average. The first half of the year is November to February. During this time, temperatures can range from 10 to 25 degrees Celsius.

The north of Laos, in and around Prabang, can be pretty cold at night. Therefore, warm clothing should be worn by travellers between Prabang and the Mekong. Temperatures can reach as high as 35°C in the second half (March through June). Laos is a popular tourist destination during the dry season. Because there are fewer tourists and the rains are usually only brief, it creates a unique atmosphere.

Label your bags clearly and limit the number of items in your bag. Limits on airline baggage are stringent, and you have limited luggage space. In addition, porters might not always be available, so make sure to bring your suitcase.

For semi-tropical and tropical climates, casual cotton clothing is a great choice. However, it is recommended that you bring at least one pair of bright casual clothes. Laundry services can be found in most parts of the country, but they can be pretty expensive.