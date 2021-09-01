Everybody’s on the lookout for a solid investment. Whether it’s stocks, real estate, or something tangible like gold, we all want something we can rely on.

While the value of gold goes up and down, it’s been a popular choice since ancient times. But it’s only good if what you’ve got is real. Do you know how to tell if gold is real?

Read on for our guide on the types of gold, and how to tell if gold is real or not.

Types of Gold

When thinking about the types of gold that are used for jewelry, there are three main types.

Yellow gold – this is gold in its natural form. It’s too soft to use for jewelry making in this form, so is always made into an alloy. Jewelers may use zinc and copper for this purpose.

White gold is another one of the common kinds of gold. It looks very similar to platinum and silver. It’s an alloy of gold with palladium or nickel.

Rose gold is not just a popular color for phones. It’s a type of gold that is made by mixing yellow gold with 25% copper. This produces a pinkish tinge which is very popular with customers.

The Gold Karat System

The karat or carat system is a measure of the purity of gold. The carat rating shows how many parts of gold there are in the allow. This is expressed in 24th parts of the whole.

For example, 8 karat gold is 8 parts gold, and 16 parts alloying metal. 16-karat gold is 16 parts gold, and 8 parts alloying metal. The purest form of gold is 24-karat gold.

Which type of gold is best depends on your preference and what you are using it for. The purer the gold, the softer it will be. It will wear away more easily.

For items of jewelry that are in daily use such as wedding rings, a lower karat gold may be more hardwearing.

How to Check It’s Real

There are a couple of simple home tests you can do to establish whether your gold is real or not. The gold industry also has some standard markings that it’s good to become familiar with.

Know Your Letter Markings

Many gold items on the market are actually gold plated. This means that there’s a base metal underneath which is coated with a very thin layer of gold. Such items may have one of the following markings:

GP – Gold Plated

GF – Gold Filled

GE – Gold Electroplated

GEP – Gold Electro Plated

HGP – Heavy Gold Plated

HEG – Heavy Gold Electroplated

These items do not have a karat rating – they’re simply not gold. In terms of investment, these items are likely not worth having.

Hallmarks

A hallmark can tell you a lot about the amount of gold in jewelry. Sadly, there is no one international standard for hallmarks. Many countries, including the United States, do not use hallmarks as standard.

In the United States, pieces more commonly bear a maker’s mark. This is not regulated, so you rely upon the honesty of the maker.

In other countries, such as the United Kingdom, hallmarks are overseen by an official body. In the UK this is the Assay Office.

These hallmarks include the following information:

Maker’s mark

Number indicating the fineness of the gold

Assay Office mark

Date letter mark

The fineness of the gold is indicated by a three-figure number, which shows the percentage of gold. The lowest is 9-karat gold, or 375 (37.5% pure gold) and the highest is 24-karat gold, or 999 (99.9% pure gold).

The Skin Test

Gold is a very non-reactive metal. If it’s genuine, it will not leave any residue on the skin. You can test it by holding it in your hand for a few moments.

The perspiration in your hand should not react with the gold. If you see any discoloration it’s not gold. This is often a blue or green tint that is left on the fingers.

Alternatively, test using makeup. Put liquid foundation on your forehead. Once it has dried, rub the gold item across it. If you see a black streak, then you probably have got real gold.

The Float Test

Gold is very dense, so it will not float. Simply put your item of gold jewelry into a glass of water. If it floats, it’s not real.

If it doesn’t float, that doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s real gold. But it’s worth further investigation.

The Vinegar Test

The vinegar test is one of the easiest acid tests that you can do at home. One of the most important facts about gold to keep in mind is that it is a noble metal. It will not react with acid.

Apply a few drops of vinegar to the gold. If it’s real, nothing will happen. If it changes color, you’ve got an imposter.

Buying and Selling Gold

Buying and selling gold is popular because of its enduring appeal and value. Gold dealers usually sell gold bars and coins. You can view it in-store or buy it online.

When buying gold, it’s important to answer the question, how much does gold sell for? Get familiar with the current prices, which change daily. Scam artists would love to convince you you’ve got the deal of a lifetime and leave you owning garbage.

You need to become familiar with the difference between buying gold stocks and buying physical gold. They’re not the same thing, so don’t get caught out!

Selling gold to a dealer is usually the way to get the best price. The more gold you sell, the more likely you are to get close to the spot value.

Now You Know How to Tell if Gold Is Real

All that’s left to do is decide whether to invest in it! When you know how to tell if gold is real, it makes you a savvy buyer. You won’t get caught out.

It’s often said that all that glitters is not gold. Our articles can help you avoid getting caught out by fake gold, and other scams. Check out our Investments section, for more tips to help you make wise use of your money.