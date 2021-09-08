People conduct different types of business across the globe, and processing payments plays a huge part in determining the progress or failure of any business. Every business has various risks and other factors associated with them, like the nature of the business, its financial history, etc., which plays a crucial part when seeking a reliable payment processor. A professional payment processor will go through various aspects of your business to determine the risk of fraud and chargebacks. So, if your business falls in the category of high-risk merchant industries, there is a significant impact on the costs of accepting credit and debit card purchases. However, many payment processors have come forwards to address the woes associated with a high risk merchant account. Let us explore some important aspects related to high-risk merchant industries

What are merchant accounts? What makes a merchant a high risk merchant?

Every business has a merchant account provided by their payment processor where the funds from their business’s transactions are deposited after processing payments. The advantage with a merchant account is that businesses receive deposits from the payment processor within 1-2 days of the transaction taking place while waiting for a longer time when receiving the actual funds from the issuing bank.

However, many things may go wrong when payment is processed; therefore, processors require merchants to have merchant accounts to mitigate the risk. Because in case the merchant refuses to deal with the issue, the payment processor has no way of recouping their loss. So when you apply to a payment processor and they find a high risk associated with your account related to chances of fraudulent charges, chargebacks, and other issues; they may tag your business as a high-risk merchant and may refuse their services or charge high rates and fees with your merchant account.

Eleven high-risk merchant industries:

1. Tobacco/Vape and e-cigarettes:

Many payment processors consider selling tobacco and similar products are high-risk. Even though it may sound straightforward, selling tobacco requires a lot of documentation, the lack of which can have severe repercussions. In addition, even though tobacco is legal, the taboo attached to it, the rigorous regulation, age restrictions, etc., make it difficult for merchants dealing with tobacco to find a good payment processor.

2. Firearms merchant:

Selling firearms is a booming business, with around 32% of families in the U.S. owning a gun. However, firearms merchants also have to deal with payment processors as this industry too is considered high-risk. Firearms merchants find it difficult to find payment processors that are gun-friendly service providers who know and understand the gun laws as well.

Even though the alcohol industry may sound very lucrative and financially appealing, many risks are associated with it. For example, payment processors steer away from hard alcohol manufacturing industries as they deal with various legal obligations and market instability. Since these merchants need to juggle law compliance, customer satisfaction, and maintaining sales, they desperately need a reliable payment processor. But they have difficulty finding one as many legal pre-requirements need to be met before offering them services, and underage purchasing is a difficult situation to manage.

4. Adult entertainment:

Despite being very lucrative and financially appealing, the adult entertainment industry is also a high-risk industry. The reason behind it is most mainstream banks, financial institutions, and payment institutions stay away from such businesses due to their reputation risk and the taboo associated with it. So even though adult entertainment merchants have high transactions and are a high-paying industry, it is difficult for merchants in the adult industry to find a reliable and reputable payment processor.

5. Auction website:

The auction business has also become a high-risk business because of scammers. Illegal activities by these scammers have led to the reputation of the auction industry being tarnished, and as a result, payment processes consider them high-risk industries. Additionally, some auction types are also considered that as a form of gambling. However, reputable auction businesses with good credit ratings, steady income, and other vital documentation will not find it very difficult to find a reliable payment processor.

Another high-risk merchant on our list will be nutraceuticals. Nutraceutical is a pharmaceutical alternative that claims to offer physiological benefits to its users. In the U.S., they are mainly unregulated and cover an extensive range of industries. However, they are considered high-risk because of excessive use of recurring billing, which leads to chargebacks. This is why they find it difficult to find online credit card payment processors.

7. Online Poker services:

Online poker is a card-based game considered very popular and fun in casinos. However, it is regarded as a high-risk business due to its high volume turnover, unstable payments, and laws and regulation around it. Additionally, with money laundering cases, high chargebacks, and frauds, online poker is a high-risk industry.

8. Multi-Level Marketing (MLM):

20.5 million people in the USA have joined Multi-Level Marketing. However, despite being a very lucrative industry, Multi-Level Marketing is associated with risks of high chargebacks, strong legal compliances and risks, and an unstable and unpredictable growth environment. Due to these reasons, financial institutions classify MLMs as high-risk merchants.

E-Pharmacies are also considered amongst high-risk merchants. The reason behind it is that the merchants have to deal with and comply with strict drug regulations and manage all concerns associated with safety and authenticity. Therefore payment processors tend to stay away from pharma merchants as they have to deal with electronic prescriptions for controlled substances, prohibition of the sale of certain drugs (narcotics and psychotropic substances), friendly fraud, and instances of chargebacks.

10. Biz Ops (Business Opportunities):

Business opportunity companies are amongst high-risk merchants. They offer programs and courses to help people make an income from the comforts of their own home online. However, with recurring billing, bad reputation, and chargebacks, biz ops are high-risk merchants. However, with a good credit record, business opportunity companies can access a reliable payment processing provider.

11. Large Ticket Size:

Customers are looking for a good deal no matter what they are buying. This leads to stiff competition between retailers who deal in high-end luxury products, as a single bad transaction can lead to financial difficulties and potential losses. Additionally, significant chargebacks also contribute to making such businesses high-risk business. Some luxury items that fall in the high-risk category are retailers of fine jewelry, automotive, property, and luxury brand products.

In Conclusion

Finding a reliable payment processor is difficult; this becomes even more complicated if your business is considered high-risk by financial services and institutions. But, many institutions are now recognizing the troubles that these industries face and have come with solutions to ease their troubles.