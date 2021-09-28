At the height of the lockdown in 2020, 114 million people lost their jobs due to COVID-19. Nobody could have foreseen that coming. For those who are out of work, what are they to do?

The truth is, the only constant is change. These days, it is wise to diversify your streams of income. When you do so, you will be able to build up an emergency cash fund for yourself.

The exciting thing is, it is a lot easier than you might think. Not convinced? Check out our guide on the subject below to get the skinny.

Sell Extra Belongings

Look around your space right now. Is there anything you see that you don’t need? It’s easy to accumulate and hoard things over time, but you could easily turn those belongings into emergency cash.

It’s easy to do this online with sites like eBay, craigslist, Facebook marketplace and, LetGo. You could even learn how to get free money on Venmo.

Just snap a picture of your item, write a blurb, list it and you’re off earning emergency money!

You can always go the more traditional route too with a garage sale. If there is an item you have to sell, there will likely be a buyer. This will help you see the abundance out there in the world.

Creating Content and Earning Crypto

If you need emergency cash, there’s no time like the present, right? One sure-fire way to increase your income is to create content. The internet presents numerous freelance positions, blogs, and social media sites that will pay you cash for your hard work.

Unsure of where to look? Check out freelance marketplaces like Fiverr and Upwork. People are willing to pay good money for your writing, video editing, and graphic design.

These days, what you would normally do on social media sites like Twitter or Facebook you can do on crypto sites like read.cash, Publish0x, and Odysse. Rather than those companies using your data against your will, why not hop on the crypto bandwagon and earn some while you’re at it?

On top of creating content, you can even earn crypto just by browsing the web.

If you use the Brave browser, you will earn BAT by viewing ads. Another option is to use BitTube’s AirTime extension. For search, use Presearch to earn every time you need to look something up.

Little by little all of this will add up and you’ll be making your wallets happier.

Rent Your Space

If you need emergency money, why not rent out your space to travelers and locals? You can do this through the hospitality app Airbnb. Thousands of people have taken full advantage of this emergency cash—why not you?

The setup is a snap. Just create a profile and a trust verification through identification, and an e-mail address, and linking social media accounts.

Just how much can you expect to make? That will depend on how much you set the rate at and extraneous expenses. On average you can make anywhere between $200-$10,000/month.

If you maintain a clean dwelling, have WiFi, and good communication, you will be attractive to guests. It’s all about being an accommodating host in this game.

Emergency Cash to the Rescue

Rather than digging for quarters in your couch, why not put that brain to good use? Earning emergency cash is easier than you think. Not to mention, it is a fun and rewarding process.

If you treat it like a game rather than a scary monster, you’ll be better off. We believe in you! Just start believing in yourself too!

To keep your money mindset intact, you’ll want to read our blog every chance you get. It’s time to milk the cash cow for every penny it’s worth.