We all love events, especially outdoor events in the summer! A chance to have a catch-up with friends, family members and colleagues over a cool drink in the sunshine – what could be better!

In the UK, there’s a huge amount of outdoor events that take place up and down the country. Naturally, most of these take place in the summer, when the weather is at its best. Think of country shows, concerts, festivals, garden parties, village fetes and carnivals, and many other simfurniture hire advice for outdoor eventsilar events that help to make the British summer what it is.

Because of the temporary nature of these events, it stands to reason that outdoor furniture event hire is always popular in the summer. This peak season brings with it peak demand, and if you are looking for outdoor furniture hire near you, then a great place to start is on the internet by doing a Google search. This will present you with a range of companies and their products who can provide you with outdoor furniture hire London and nationwide.

If you’re at the point of having decided that outdoor furniture is what you need, why not read our furniture hire advice for outdoor events below, which might save you time, effort and money when it comes to placing your order.

Choose the right style

There’s a huge range of outdoor furniture available from suppliers across the country, from basic patio table and chair sets through to luxury outdoor rattan furniture sets, and so it’s very much a case of you deciding which products are going to work best at your event.

If you’re organising a family celebration in your back garden, then basic seating along the lines of patio chairs and tables will probably do the trick. If it’s a festival catering zone you need to kit out, then wooden picnic benches may well be the order of the day. And if you’re organising a corporate event, make sure you invest the same amount of time kitting out your outdoor space than you do your indoor space – this will be well worth the effort, and you can hire smart table and chair sets which are not only comfortable but which also look professional!

Order the right quantities

There’s nothing worse than hiring too few chairs and tables, or hiring too many. If you hire too few, then you are asking for trouble in the lead up to your busy event. If you order too many, then you’ve just blown some of your event budget that you could have spent on other items. Whilst there is a degree of ‘best guess’ involved, try to be as accurate as you can!

Consider the elements

Make sure that whatever furniture you hire for your outdoor event, that it is designed for us outdoors. You really can’t rely on the great British weather to do you a favour and so it’s always a good idea to plan for the worst-case scenario. Have some cover options available, and maybe even heating in the form of outdoor patio heaters!

Order well in advance!

Perhaps the biggest tip when hiring furniture for outdoor events is that you should order as far in advance as possible to avoid disappointment. Demand is huge for event hire companies in the summer, and stocks do run out rapidly. If you’re planning a long way in advance and have a feel for the amount of guests you are expecting, then you can place a provisional order for your outdoor furniture rental, and then look to tweak it nearer the time, up or down – an option which will be available with the best furniture hire companies. Don’t leave it until the last minute – you are asking for disaster!

Work with a reputable company

And finally, work with a reputable outdoor furniture hire company who will do what they say they are going to do. All you need is for them to turn up with the right furniture, in the right quantities, in the right location and at the right time – it really isn’t too much to ask, is it?

When the time comes for you to choose furniture to hire for outdoor events, we hope that the above tips will have helped you along the way. We wish you the very best with your event planning – and remember, have that plan B up your sleeve, you’re probably going to need it!