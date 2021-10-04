Blockchain technology brings a revolutionary turn in payment transactions, gaining mainstream importance over the past decade for faster and low fee payment.

Will the decentralized ledger technology replace the traditional banking system? It remains to be seen.

Blockchain for Faster Payment at Lower Fees

Cryptocurrencies play a vital role in making purchases and selling goods and services online. Cryptos like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Binance Coin are digital currencies that facilitate online payment. Online payment makes use of Blockchain technology, especially in the international transfer of money. Blockchain technology is feasible as the transaction fee is lower and processing is faster, unlike fiat currencies.

The payment system facilitates faster transactions in making payments at lower fees than traditional banks and reduces operational costs. It brings real-time transactions in online payments. It creates transparency and security between global trade partners. As customer information is stored safely, it helps in customer KYC to prevent fraudulent transactions.

Blockchain technology facilitates the transfer of funds for making payments. It does not require the presence of banks as intermediaries. Its distributed ledger technology provides better data sharing for faster and secure access to funds as transactions are encrypted. It provides a quick and low-cost payment process of funds across international borders.

Multiple Advantages of Blockchain

When a transaction occurs, a new block gets added to the Blockchain. The transactions get validated by the network nodes for the storage of information. It is most suitable for processing online payments and in the financial sector.

Blockchain offers transparency and security. It eliminates intermediaries like banks. It is best for cross-border payment as it enables safe, quick, and low-cost fund transfer. The use of a crypto wallet makes it easier to settle transactions.

When a person in the United Kingdom wants to pay money to his friend in the United States, he can send the money in Pound Sterling, and the person at the receiving end in the US receives its equivalent value in US dollars.

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought revolutionary changes in the payment industry. Contactless payment methods are gaining acceptance, especially in automobiles, wearables, and appliances.

Crypto Payment Gaining Acceptance

The evolution of Blockchain in the payment system is gaining high importance, as many companies accept crypto payments. Innovative technology plays a significant role in healthcare, the supply chain, and the retail sector.

As the world moves towards digitalization, payment industries are accepting Blockchain technology for online payments. It eases out the payment process to build a cashless way of payment.

Microsoft was an early adopter of the crypto payment system. It accepted crypto for games and apps in 2014 and services like Skype, Xbox Live, etc.

Elon Musk, CEO of the electric car-making company, Tesla, announced earlier that his company would accept Bitcoin as payment for purchasing electric vehicles in the US. However, he withdrew his announcement and put Bitcoin payments on hold. He said that the crypto industry has to address environmental issues, after which the company would accept crypto payment.

Starbucks accepts Bitcoin as payment for drinks and goods bought at the coffee chain, using the Bakkt app.

Similarly, PayPal, Amazon, Visa, Etsy, and Sotheby’s are other prominent companies that accept crypto payments. They introduce cryptocurrency usage to new users. It has pulled up the market volume in the crypto exchange.

Gemini exchange helps you to buy, sell and store your cryptocurrency. CoinTracker platform provides real-time data on your investment value and automatically generates your capital gains for taxation purposes. You have to connect your crypto exchange and wallet to the CoinTracker portal. You can also use Robinhood crypto to buy and sell cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin, and other digital assets 24 X 7.

The cryptocurrency market is gaining acceptance through institutional investment. Influential personalities like Paul Tudor Jones, Bill Miller, and Stan Druckenmiller say that crypto investments are a great way to protect their wealth and form a part of their portfolio. Tesla’s Musk can influence crypto prices with his Twitter messages. There is mass adoption of cryptocurrencies as many companies embrace crypto payments.

The lack of proper regulatory control is the only reason, which keeps the crypto-mania from spreading its wings higher.

The top cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, rose to all-time highs in April 2021 when it surged past $60,000. Though it dropped to $30,000 in July, it is back at $50,000 in September 2021. Bitcoin crypto prices sank below $30,000 in January but are up 81% from these levels in September 2021.

Ethereum crypto prices are at $3,920 on September 5, 2021. ETH surged 18% in the last week of August 2021.

Cardano’s ADA crypto shot up 114% in August 2021 to capture the third-largest spot in the crypto market cap. It is currently the best cryptocurrency to invest in in 2021, as it is low-priced and is moving in a positive direction.

Price swings continue to happen, and traders learn to deal with the large price swings to earn profits. You can store your digital assets in the crypto wallet for safe and secure storage.

