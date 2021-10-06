One of the numerous advantages of living in Dubai is the proximity to beautiful beaches and ports. It opens up a whole new world of pleasure, exploration, and aquatic experiences. One of the most popular water sports in the Emirate is boating. While group cruises are available, you may also charter a boat in Dubai for a private party, solo retreat, or fishing excursion.

Let’s take a look at some of Dubai’s most well-known yacht and boat rentals.

DAY ON THE SEA WITH DUBAI BOAT RENTAL COMPANIES

Whether you want to throw a party on a beautiful yacht, go fishing, dine on a cruise, or take a thrilling Jet Ski trip, Dubai’s boat rental businesses can accommodate you. The boat rental Dubai internet companies in Dubai provide thrilling rides ranging from party boats to fishing boats and luxury yachts.

Yachting is highly popular in Dubai, not just among inhabitants but also tourists, thanks to waterfront structures, tall skyscrapers, and renowned beach resorts. Tourists flock to the city for a variety of water sports.

Hire a boat from one of Dubai’s boat rental businesses if you want to take advantage of aquatic activities as well. Hiring a boat in Dubai is one of the finest ways to take a tour of the city’s most renowned attractions.

WHAT IS THE BEST PLACE IN DUBAI TO HIRE A YACHT AND BOAT?

In Dubai, there are several yacht and boat rental firms; a few are listed here.

YACHTS THAT ARE ONE-OF-A-KIND

With a fleet of over 20 luxury boats and yachts, Xclusive Yachts is a renowned yacht charter business in Dubai. Xclusive Yachts can host a variety of events, from birthday parties to bachelor parties and wedding receptions.

DUBAI XTREME YACHT RENTAL

Xtreme Yacht has many comparable packages to offer, ranging from a morning cruise with breakfast to a dusk cruise with live BBQ. Along Dubai Marina, the firm has more than 20 luxury ships that serve amazing breakfast and dinner.

YACHTS & BOAT RENTALS GO FISHING TOURS

If fishing is your passion, Go fishing is the place to be. The firm offers anything from fishing boat rentals to yacht rentals. The firm provides several amenities on fishing expeditions such as fishing gear, bait, safety equipment, lifejackets, fish finder, GPS, first aid kit, and food and refreshments.

RENTAL POPEYE JETSKI

Popeye Jetski provides high-powered Yamaha 1800cc jet skis for jetskiing sports. Sea racing, popeye boating, flyboarding/jetpacking, doughnut boating, and kayaking are among the company’s other activities.

It is a well-known boat rental company in Dubai. It brings you to the city’s most iconic landmarks, including the Burj Khalifa, the Atlantis Hotel, Dubai Palace, and the Burj Al Arab.

BOATS IN YELLOW

Another popular boat rental in Dubai is Yellow Boats, which provides trips to major sites in the Emirate such as Dubai Marina, Jumeirah Beach, Burj Al Arab, and Atlantis. In Abu Dhabi, the firm also offers boat tours.

DUBAI MARINA DHOW CRUISE

The boat rental firm provides a variety of evening excursions that take you along the Dubai Creek, Dubai Marina, and Palm Jumeirah.