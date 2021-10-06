If you’re thinking about selling your home, the first step is to figure out how much it’ll sell for. We urge that you receive a professional assessment of what your property is worth, especially because few estate agents like Leaders offer a free pre-sale appraisal service, known as a “valuation”. To know the accurate valuation of your property, request a free property valuation with Leaders. Also when you’re considering selling, there are a few things you should do to make the most of your valuation. Read on to know more

Do your homework

You can do some research before any agency visits the property to conduct the valuation. Websites like Zoopla and Rightmove allow you to look for the sale prices of previously sold properties in your neighbourhood, giving you an approximate indication of how much your home might sell for.

Get Rid of the Clutter!

A good old-fashioned spring clean may completely transform the appearance of your home. Tidying up and getting rid of unnecessary clutter allows an appraiser to see the entire property and gives them the best idea of what your home is worth.

Pay attention to Property’s Exterior

It’s easy to overlook the outside aspects of your home, yet they’re frequently the first impression a potential buyer will have of it. To get the best price, keep the outdoor areas neat and tidy.

Preparation is Crucial

Make a list of questions you’d like to ask the estate agent’s appraiser before they come to see your home. If you’ve made any changes or improvements to the property, tell the appraiser about them. Valuers will consider, among other things, the price at which you purchased the property, so knowing what has been done to improve the property since then will aid them in determining a precise value.

Get Right to the Point

All estate agents charge different fees, yet this isn’t necessarily because they do more for you! Solicit clarification from your agent as to what he or she will do to advertise your home, how that marketing package will boost your visibility to potential purchasers, and a documented breakdown of all selling costs. This enables you to compare like-for-like properties and select the finest estate agent for your needs.

How to Present Your Home

Allow the appraiser to take a thorough look at the property. You don’t have to “sell” the property to the appraiser; they’re just attempting to figure out how much it’ll sell for on the open market. Save any questions you have for the end of the valuation; the agent may have already answered most of them by the time you get there!

Allow Plenty of Time

For each valuation meeting, set aside roughly an hour of undisturbed time. Every agency is unique, so make sure you’ve covered all of your bases before signing on the dotted line!

Be honest with yourself.

Everyone wants their home to be valued as high as possible. It is the valuer’s responsibility to provide you with the most accurate estimate of what your property is worth on the open market in current market conditions. If you don’t agree with the price, ask the agent to explain why; they should be able to provide similar data to back up their claim.

Increase the amount of natural light in the room

If a property has a lot of natural light, it’s something that estate agents like to emphasise on many property listings. To fill your home with the sun’s beautiful beams, though, you don’t need enormous, double-aspect windows. To greatly improve the appearance of your home’s interior, simply ensure that all of your curtains and blinds are open, and that nothing is obstructing the windows in your property.

Plant some flowers.

To follow up on the last advice, try pruning any hedges in front of your windows to allow more light into the home while also tidying up the outdoor area. You can always add colour with a variety of flowers, cut the lawn, paint worn-out fences, and relocate any cars that impede the view of the property to help clean up your garden and make your house look great from the outside. A clean outside space serves to highlight your upkeep of the house, letting guests know that the property has been well looked after, in the same way that sprucing up the insides does.