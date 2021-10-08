As many as one in six consumers invested in gold and other precious metals in 2020, while a further 23 percent said they were seriously considering it.

With the economy still struggling and many countries in recession, more and more people looking for ways to invest their money and protect their future. As a result, precious metals are an even hotter commodity than before.

But why should you invest in precious metals? Let’s take a look at some compelling reasons!

1. Easy to Buy and Sell

Investing in stocks or real estate often means dealing with brokers and agents, as well as a whole lot of paperwork and other hurdles. In comparison, it’s as easy to buy gold or silver as it is to buy a book on Amazon.

It’s also as easy to sell precious metals as it is to buy them. Precious metals are liquid assets, meaning that you’ll never be short of buyers willing to take them off your hands. At the right price, of course.

2. Anonymity

In uncertain times, people flock to buy precious metals for their safe-haven properties as much as for their intrinsic value. You can own physical stores of gold or silver with no public record of your holding these precious metals or any transactions involving them. This anonymity protects your investment from both government confiscation and theft.

3. Inflation-Resistant

Why invest in precious metals now? How about because they’re a great way to hedge against the rising risk of inflation?!

As the dollar and other currencies get weaker, the value of precious metals is marching to the beat of its own drum. And often, a shaky dollar causes precious metals to soar in popularity and price. Time and time again, precious metals come through as a solid investment even during times of economic insecurity.

4. Timeless Investment

Remember the dot-com bubble? When it burst, trillions of dollars in wealth vanished almost overnight. Hype and enthusiasm can make anything seem like a good investment, but how much can you trust in these emerging trends?

While we’re not saying that cryptocurrency or non-fungible tokens (NFTs) will go the same way. But you can be sure that gold and silver won’t disappear during the next cyberattack. Humankind has treasured precious metals for over 5,000 years, while their importance in industry, the arts, and jewelry mean that their value and investment potential is timeless.

5. Portfolio Diversification

As any good investment guide will tell you, it’s wise to diversify your portfolio with a range of different assets. So, while you might have had success investing in real estate or stocks, adding precious metals into the mix is a smart move.

Not least because one of the biggest strengths of gold is that it’s considered a non-correlated asset. The price of gold is often independent of other markets, like stocks or bonds. In fact, gold often outperforms stocks during economic crises. This makes precious metals an even more valuable asset to include in your portfolio.

Reasons to Invest in Precious Metals

As these compelling reasons show, there’s never been a better time to invest in precious metals. Not only do they represent a timeless, tangible asset, but gold and silver are also easy to buy and sell, and remain resilient in the face of economic insecurity.

Want more financial news and updates? Be sure to check out our other blog posts for all the latest on everything from business to tech.