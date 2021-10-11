Are you eager to know the answer to this fascinating question? Get ready because we are going to clear your doubt within a few minutes. Go on and check out the following information. First of all, we must be aware of how these rankings or scores are provided to the nations.

Let us jump into our parameters:-

● Opportunities: We all know that income is vital for our survival. Imagine a country with no employment opportunities. Isn’t that scary? No chances are equal to no income, and how can you survive without money? This significant parameter is a mixture of income inequality, social mobility, population, youth unemployment, etc.

● Freedom: Let me ask you. Would you love to stay in a country where you will have to live or work as per someone else’s condition? No, right. The right to liberty and life satisfaction is a combination of Gender Equality, Human rights index, General life satisfaction scale, and Passport strength index.

● Health: Imagine you have ample money and freedom, but your health is deteriorating. Would that add any value to your life? Our safety must be our foremost priority. Factors such as Safety, Life Expectancy, Road Safety, Air Pollution, etc., contribute to the health sector.

● Finance: When you are a person with big dreams, you think of gaining yourself Financial Stability. That’s what a country needs to do. Only Switzerland has scored 100 in terms of finance.

People with ample employment opportunities, better health facilities, financial stability, and a better standard of living constitute a Privileged Nation. Being among the luckiest nations is not a matter of luck; it requires hard work and consistency.

For example, Canada and the United States of America are both power allies, neighbors, and world leaders. However, when data is compared, Canada has a very high score than the United States.

From infrastructural development to crime rate and healthcare facilities, Canada has been working more to develop the citizens’ social standing first. Hence it is consistently listed among the top 10 nations with the luckiest people.

The nations with the luckiest people are based on analyzing all the data collected in the past year. The sheer amount of development these countries have had certainly deserves mention.

The world’s most privileged nations

These are the top 10 list of nations where privileges and luck both have become an integral aspect.

Switzerland

Iceland

Norway

Luxembourg

Denmark

Finland

Australia

Sweden

Netherlands

Though this article contains only the names of the top 10 nations, this list is a huge one. Along with the four primary parameters, approximately 19 other minor factors affect a nation’s ranking.

Even though some countries have excellent career opportunities and average scores in freedom and health, the low financial stability pushed them to an overall low score that ultimately affected their ranking. The difference of just 0.02 even resulted in losing the rank by a number or two in many cases.

These nations with the luckiest people as residents and citizens certainly receive numerous perks and benefits that many other countries cannot even dream of.