As part of its strategy to exceed customers’ expectations, StandPoint Finance launched a new customer experience desk. This addition will cater for the company’s customers who communicate in Spanish.

The new customer service desk began operating on September 1st, 2021. It includes around fifty highly-trained account managers and support professionals who are dedicated to the firm’s Spanish-speaking customers.

Who is StandPoint Finance?

StandPoint Finance is a popular cryptocurrency broker. They are based in Kingstown, St. Vincent, and the Grenadines, and provide crypto trading advice to customers across North America.

Their business model allows access to trading cryptocurrencies – such as BitCoin – for people of all trading levels; this includes individual hobbyists to professional stock traders. Furthermore, they claim that “no two customer experiences are the same” as they identify each customer’s specific needs to provide a bespoke and successful experience.

Why add Spanish?

However, despite the firm’s success to date, there has been one thing missing. While it’s true that most of their client base is English speaking, being based in a Caribbean country means that there are also lots of Spanish-speaking customers.

This aligns with the company’s vision to be the best provider of trading platforms and investment advice. In addition, the Head of the Spanish Desk, Javier D., stated: “Our mission is to provide an authentic customer experience through a transparent and customer-oriented model.” This highlights the firm’s view that customer service is paramount, and so they should cater for their Spanish-speaking clientele.

Customers have access to this new desk twenty-four hours a day. As is the case with their English-speaking clients, StandPoint offers support, advice, and options to a full range of traders, from beginners to experts.

What about the StandPoint Finance Review?

Some critics have suggested that StandPoint Finance is not a genuine company and that their aim is actually to scam people through their trading operations. The primary cause for such queries seems to be the fact that the StandPoint Finance Review demonstrates benefits that the company offers traders which rival firms do not provide.

However, evidence shows that the company is entirely legitimate. Due to the aforementioned skepticism, much research has been conducted into the nature and operations of StandPoint Finance. Findings from this research prove the firm’s legitimacy. It is legally registered as StandPoint Investment Limited and operates within all laws and statutes of its home country, St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

In summary

StandPoint Finance is a company that provides cryptocurrency trading platforms and investment advisory services to people from every level of trading expertise. The purpose of launching a customer experience desk for their Spanish-speaking customers was to provide the same level of customer service to all of their clients.

Though some people have raised concerns regarding the company’s legitimacy, such qualms have been found baseless. Evidence shows that StandPoint Finance genuinely offers experiences and benefits that other such companies do not, as part of their aim to become world-leading in this field.

Javier D. closed his commentary by saying, “If you want to have a profitable trading experience, contact us. It would, without a doubt, be the best decision you’ve ever made.”