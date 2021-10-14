Five Ways A New Floor Can Flip Your Fortunes

Buildings with double-height ceiling spaces are ideal for mezzanine systems particularly in industrial environments, like warehouses, where goods are manufactured or stored. But mezzanine flooring is so cost effective and flexible in application that it’s reach can be felt across a multitude of industries today.

Here are just five of the many ways that a business can double its floor space without ever having to leave home.

Aladdin’s Cave Mezzanines

The more special the treasure, the safer it needs to be kept. With a mezzanine floor, precious things such as supercars, rare texts or museum artefacts, can be processed, secured and protected safely and easily.

Storage For Shops That Pop

You don’t want a cluttered retail space. The more space around each product, and the retail environment in general, the better your sales will be. But too often, retail spaces are cramped out by their own stock, with poor staging that hurts dwell time. Mezzanine flooring gives retail businesses clear space for products to pop and a place upstairs for stock.

Content Creation Space

As many e-commerce businesses need to constantly refresh their content, they need a space to produce it to avoid supplier costs. A mezzanine floor creates additional space for photography, styling, lighting and graphic design. And with in-house creativity, a business can also develop its own unique style and voice.

Hospitality Balcony

Everyone appreciates a little je ne sais quoi in their social lives. In events and hospitality spaces, a mezzanine floor touches that thing deep within us, literally elevating the diner, disco diva, or delegate above other attendees. Being made to feel special also makes us feel especially welcome. So we tell our friends about it and we come back and bring them with us. A balcony sets up an aspirational dynamic where even the consumers who don’t get upstairs experience a halo effect of being excluded from the inner sanctum – and still think the place is great. Et voila, the VIP area.

Instant Office Space

Why look for new premises when your new office is right over your head? Open plan workstations, boardrooms, creative studios, kitchen and dining space, warehouse storage… whatever the purpose, a mezzanine flooring solution offers a radically improved working environment for the minimum of disruption.

For public and semi-public facing businesses, a stylish mezzanine floor can help to project a highly professional approach, attracting more customers through the quality signals it conveys.

In industrial environments, acoustic insulation is effective in separating office space from any uncouth artisans burping, swearing and grinding their infernal machinery below.

If you’re thinking about a mezzanine project, call Oracle Storage for a free consultation and all the inspiration you need.