UPDATE: Anna Juravin, a resident in Bella Collina, a troubled community controlled by Dwight Schar.

This heartbreaking letter was sent to Dwight Schar, and Spencer Schar, manager at Bella Collina, via multiple channels, and by registered mail. According to Anna Juravin, Dwight Schar chose to ignore it even though he’s fully aware of his orders, or “passive orders”, which he gave Paul Simonson and which have been violently executed by Randall Greene (read another article “DWIGHT SCHAR’S THUG, RANDALL GREENE, CONTINUES TO HARASS THE JURAVIN FAMILY IN BELLA COLLINA“). Dwight Schar also has spent over one million dollars in legal fees against the Juravin family and mainly, Dwight Schar has been targeting Anna Juravin with selective enforcement frivolous lawsuits, so she claims.

Dwight Schar – STOP the harassment against my family demands, Anna and Don Juravin

Letter To Dwight Schar (July 24, 2020)

Dear Mr. Schar:

I am writing to you out of desperation, because I have nowhere else to go. The neighborhood under your control, Bella Collina, has been a danger to my family, my children, and their pets. I am a mother who wants nothing but the safety of her children and the security of her family.

The actions of Bella Collina have made my family feel unsafe. I worked hard to create a stable environment for my children, but your staff undid all of my efforts. My heart is broken because my family is no longer all together. And this is all because of the horrible actions of the Bella Collina staff.

Harassment and Intimidation Against Me and My Young Daughters

Ever since we moved in, I have been living in constant fear. My husband, myself, and my children have been the targets of bullying, harassment, and intimidation. The small children are afraid to leave our house. Even our little cats have been threatened.

I’m writing this letter because I believe that you do not know what is happening in your community. I need help. Instead of creating the gorgeous community that was advertised, your staff is using your money to make my life a living hell.

My children, the lights of my life, no longer live carefree and happy lives. They feel scared because of the actions of your men. Paul Simonson, the man you put in charge of Bella Collina, Randall Greene, the head of the POA, and Richard Arrighi, who worked here, have all darkened our doorstep with their fear-mongering. Would you feel safe knowing that a criminal worked in the neighborhood where your children were growing up? In what way is your staff different from the mafia, with their means of force to silence us?

My Name Is Anna Juravin and I Trusted You Mr. Schar

My name is Anna Juravin. I moved to your Bella Collina in December of 2015 with my husband, Don, and our three daughters: Karin (12), Levia (7) and Ynes (4). I dreamed of having a house to myself where I could raise my daughters in peace and help them have the best lives. My husband and I were reassured by seeing your name on the Bella Collina brochures. We thought this place was the best for our children. We could not have been more wrong.

This is the Juravin family which Dwight Schar is targeting

Why Are You Fighting My Jewish Husband With So Much Hate?

My husband is a good man and an excellent father. He was born in the Holy Land, the son of a Holocaust survivors’ family, and served in the Israeli military. He invented a regimen that has saved thousands from terrible gastric bypass surgery. And yet it feels as if we are being dismissed just because my husband is Jewish. If your men will so readily dismiss my husband, how will they treat my daughters?

During the first nine months after our move, we tried to fix the problems in Bella Collina. I wanted only the best for my girls. We realized that Bella Collina was not what the staff sold it to be. Instead, the community is a “ghost town,” covered in dangerous trash and construction sites that bring toxic pollution to the community. These sites are never finished. The roads are never clean. And your employees use your money but don’t care that their actions endanger my children.

Using Randall Greene To Scare and Intimidate My Daughters

When we realized that no one cared, my husband placed an honest review online. Little did I know that this would place my family in even more danger. My husband’s business was destroyed by your men, making it difficult to ensure my children’s futures. Randall Greene, a man in your employ, came to my husband’s hearing to testify against him.

I hear so many troubling things about Randall Greene and his history with the abuse of women. His previous employer was accused of hitting his fiancee. Greene himself was arrested for domestic battery. How could I feel safe, knowing that men who abuse women are in this neighborhood?

My husband and my girls have been banned from the Club because they are Jewish. The staff have been abusive to us. The head of the POA is a violent man. 500 families have left Bella Collina.

Meet Levia Juravin with Coco and Ynes Juravin with Whitey whom Dwight Schar is trying to hurt

You Have Caused Us Harm, Mr. Schar

I gained weight because I cannot go to the gym to work out, putting my health at risk. Part of the reason we moved into a community was so that I could use the amenities. But the staff have barred us from it, while collecting our money. Our children are not allowed to have volleyball nets, while their neighbors have nets and all kinds of toys that are banned by the POA. Our girls were not allowed to attend their graduation.

Can you imagine my position? I had to explain to my children, who I love more than anything else in the world, why they could not go to their graduation and school party. Bella Collina is responsible for their sadness, something I never wanted them to feel.

No Pedophiles In Bella Collina? Randall Greene In Charge?

Karin felt threatened by what we believed were spies in Bella Collina. She saw a car pass by and take pictures of her. Either Randall Greene was stalking us, or knew of the stalking and did nothing about it. Karin left us. The staff forced a child of mine to leave our home because she does not feel safe. She left us and went back to Israel, breaking our hearts. We just wanted a safe home where we could be a family. My family is no longer together and my dream is ruined.

This is what the staff have done to us:

The staff spied on me, my husband, my kids, and our visitors. I have no sense of privacy! I fear I cannot get dressed or go to sleep at night without someone watching me and my children. My privacy was invaded.

Bella Collina security investigated our visitors and tried to scare them away from our home. I cannot even host people in my own home because of the staff.

Bella Collina staff spammed my husband’s cell phone with tens of thousands of text messages, making his phone unusable. I have seen these threatening texts.

Bella Collina staff refused to provide us basic community services for over three years while continuing to charge us.

They used your artillery of law firms to scare my husband from using his rights to free speech. He can no longer make social media posts or use hashtags.

Selective Enforcement

They singled out our property for made up HOA violations for the sole purpose of retaliation. They have targeted me, personally, as a woman. I am the only person who has been sued personally by Randall Greene.

Threatening to Block Our Water Supply

Bella Collina staff sent intimidating letters threatening to block our water.

They placed hidden cameras in the community targeting our family and refused to inform us about their location.

They announced that my husband, Don, was “dangerous” to the club because he placed an honest review online. As a result, the community banned him, me and my daughters from Bella Collina’s Club for almost four years while continuing to charge club fees. We paid club fees for the first few months and then had to stop.

Bella Collina placed a lien on our house because we could not afford the extensive Club fees, especially if we were not allowed to use the Club.

Illegal Lien of My House

To receive a lien on my house, the legal team misrepresented to Judge Terry Neal in case 35-2017-SC-004004-AXXX-XX on May 7, 2018. They claimed that my family was going to flee a lawsuit to Ireland, never to return. More than a year has passed and we are still here.

Bella Collina staff contributed to fake news on the web only to hurt thousands that rely on my husband’s help.

Randall Greene took control over the HOA leaving the residents no say in the community.

Randall Greene is stalking my husband and my family on the web with vicious comments and distorted pictures. [See below]

Fake review against Don Juravin

Five Tires Damaged

Five tires on our cars have been mysteriously damaged over a period of six months in Bella Collina.

5 tires damaged in retaliation or simply Bella Collina is not safe, claims Anna Juravin

My Car Was Keyed Up and Down All Over In Your Bella Collina

Difficult to see in the picture but Anna Juravin’s car was scratched all over

Policeman observes the vandalism happened to Anna Juravin’s car in Dwight Schar’s Bella Collina

Tempering WIth Our Irrigation System

The staff seem to have also tampered with our irrigation system to cause damage to the lawn. The HOA can single out our lawn, fine us and take me, personally as the mother of the house, to court. It feels like they are bullying and harassing women.

Mr. Schar, You Aimed at My Kids’ Pets Also

If aiming against me as a woman is not enough, the Bella Collina staff are also out to hurt my daughters’ pets as a way to HURT OUR CHILDREN. Paul Simonson and Randall Greene learned, while spying on us through the security guards, that we were gone on vacation for a few days so they viciously called animal control. They lied to them, implying that the cats in need of rescue and that we were not coming back. They aimed to have our house broken in and take these precious cats to cause my daughters agony and heartbreak. They even bragged about it via text to my husband afterwards. Going after little girls?! Where do they draw the line?

This is Levia and her cat Coco which Dwight Schar’s team tried to hurt

Cutting The Pool Cord (Nothing is Happening in Bella Collina Without Your Approval)

To make sure we “get the message”, the pool cord was “mysteriously” cut draining it completely. The intent was to create damage and send a message, like one the mafia would send. It is obvious that we are not safe in Bella Collina, and that my husband should shut up and stop telling the truth. The employees were going after my family, Mr. Schar, trying to scare me, the woman of the house. They threatened my children. They tried to show us that they could show up at my back door, and that we should not feel safe in our own home.

You Approved Randall Greene To Illegal Trespass onto Our Property To Steal and Scare

Someone illegally trespassed on our property after midnight and broke stones in our backyard. The loud noise scared me and my daughters. They were meant to put pressure on my husband to stop telling the truth about what goes on in Bella Collina.

The Bella Collina staff provided information on my husband to the FTC, not because they wanted to be good citizens, but because they wanted to hurt my husband’s business out of revenge. Simonson and Greene, as well as Greene’s brother-in-law, were reporting our moves to the FTC to implicate us.

Did You Allow Randall Greene to Stalk My Daughters?!

Either Randall Greene or someone that he knows was stalking my girls. Whether it was a pedophile or something that was intended as further retaliation against my girls, we do not know. When we reported a stranger driving around Bella Collina, Greene and Simonson did nothing. They only covered their acts up or covered for the other person involved. We were forced to file a police complaint. The policewoman spoke to my daughters and confirmed the stalker.

Meet Levia Juravin with Coco and Ynes Juravin with Whitey whom Dwight Schar is trying to hurt

Have You Seriously Financing Attorneys To Hurt My Husband?

After my husband was forced to file bankruptcy, Bella Collina directed your law offices to go after me, a struggling mother with young daughters.

As if this is not enough, there is more, which I would leave for a later time.

You should not be surprised, because this kind of behavior is not the first for your men, as you can see below.

Respectfully, Mr. Schar, Do You Have A Pattern of Allowing Violence Against Women?

In a class action lawsuit, Bella Collina staff members were accused of:

Illegally blocking the Sutherins from entering the community.

Illegally blocking the local school bus from picking up Mrs. Sutherin’s kids, forcing her to go through the rain and the heat to the highway.

Sending her a mug in a mafia-like fashion, with a note saying “We know where you live.”

Defaming an officer of the law and an attorney: Tim McCullough.

Spying on a reporter that came to my house.

Listen To Don Juravin As He Can Turn Your Bella Collina From Trashy To Great

The staff control the HOA and therefore none of us residents have any say as a result. Bella Collina looks trashy, uncared for, and with endless for sale signs, and almost no sales.

Dwight Schar’s Bella Collina looks trashy

Bella Collina carries your name, and for many years was part of the site. This is one of the reasons why we decided to live in Bella Collina.

The staff are doing whatever they want with your permission. They are lying to the media, to the public, and to potential customers.

I, A Mother, Will Win Against You In Court But Should We Go Through It?

We won against Bella Collina in the appeal when Randall Greene was overly aggressive against me. The appeal court decided that the staff had crossed a line. But that does not make me feel safe, knowing that I live where men can cross a line and endanger my family.

My husband’s family survived the Holocaust. In court, the staff purposefully used his old name, that has German connotations, to try to show that he is a fraud.

We have invested much time and money in Bella Collina. There are not many of us left here. I hear rumors that Paul Simonson and Randall Greene think you’re too old to care for Bella Collina. They think that they can do as they please against the residents, at your expense.

I hear You’re a Decent Man – Do The Right Thing

Despite all of the above, I hear that you are a decent caring man that would not put up with these types of behavior and that you would make it right.

Mr. Schar, I know you are a caring man who could not possibly know what is going on with Bella Collina. There is no way that you would let these men harass women and children. As a mother and wife, I am begging you to bring an end to these terrorist tactics. All I want is peace for my family in our own home and community.

Thank you for reading my letter. I beg you please to order your employees to give peace with my family a chance.

Sincerely,

Anna Juravin

Mr. Schar, you know how to contact me

DISCLAIMER: There are other opinions and facts for you to consider. Any views of opinions represented in this blog are personal and belong solely to the blog owner and do not represent those of people, institutions or organizations that the owner may or may not be associated with in professional or personal capacity, unless explicitly stated. Any views are not intended to malign any religion, ethnic group, club, organization, company, or individual.

