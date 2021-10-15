*This is an opinion blog*

UPDATE: The new book in the making, “The Real Dwight Schar Legacy” brings more evidence to light that Dwight Schar employees seem to disrespect him or work behind his back.

Paul Simonson, his trusted CPA, was exposed to allengenty be working the books and possibly stealing from Dwight Schar’s company or possibly committing tax evasion. It’s also possible that Paul Simonson is part of artificial real-estate market price inflation in Bella Collina which Dwight Schar or his team were accused of before.

The more we learn about Dwight Schar in the upcoming book “The Real Dwight Schar Legacy” the more we see a disrespect towards him by those who work for him and know him best like Paul Simonson and his henchman, Randall Greene. Another explanation would be that Dwight Schar may be giving “mafia like” orders or allowing his paid crew to do “whatever is needed to get the job done”.

Was Paul Simonson Stealing From Bella Collina House/s When Dwight Schar Took Over?

HAS ALEC JORDAN SIMONSON BEEN DEALING WITH STOLEN GOODS?

When Dwight Schar took over Bella Collina in 2012, some of the homeowners were not occupying the houses and so it was possible for Dwight Schar executives to raid the houses and steal appliances, home theater, etc.

The stealing is assumed to be from Bella Collina HOA residents, from homeowners, from DCS Real Estate Investments LLC which belongs to Dwight Schar or from the banks. Either way, Paul Simonson and/or Randall Greene knew that the property is not theirs to take, enjoy or sell.

How Was Alec Jordan Simonson or Andrew Simonson Involved? Did Alex Simonson Sell Stolen Equipment On Ebay?

It is said that some of the looted appliances and equipment stolen from Bella Collina Florida houses

HAS PAUL SIMONSON USED ALEC JORDAN SIMONSON TO SELL STOLEN GOODS?

Dwight Schar, Paul Simonson, Randall Greene & $100 million in Alleged Fraudulent Bankruptcy

According to his own testimony in court, Randall Greene was the Senior Vice President of Finance for Catalfumo Construction and Developments.

Dan Catalfumo, the founder of Catalfumo Construction, was accused in court of “fraudulent transactions” when he tried to stash $64 million away instead of paying his debts. According to his own testimony, Randall Greene, while he worked for Catalfumo, “I invested all of their money, I handled their partnerships, I approved acquisitions for property developments by the company, I reported directly to the CEO.”

Did Randall Greene know about Catalfumo’s “fraudulent transactions?”

Catalfumo ended up being sued by creditors for $100 million. When Randall Greene left, however, he was not affected by the trouble that afflicted his employer of over 22 years. Instead, he moved on to work for Bella Collina and Dwight Schar, appointing himself the head of the community’s POA. According to Randall Greene’s own testimony, the business that he had developed while working for Catalfumo, RG Developments, now allied with DCS Capital Investments.

Dan Catalfumo, the head of the company, was accused of assaulting and choking his ex-fiancee, Heather Hill. Heather Hill needed 53 stitches and 5 scalp staples after she was beaten by Dan Catalfumo.

All that, seems not to matter to Dwight Schar when he hired Paul Simonson and Randall Greene or maybe this kind of dark experience prompted Dwight Schar to hire Paul Simonson as his personal CPA.

Everything in this article, and the upcoming book, is based on information of source/s that are familiar with Dwight Schar, his employees, business associates and his way of doing business. We always allow commenting and if no answer is received by the parties mentioned, we assume they are aware of the publication and it probably has a truthful basis.

Paul Simonson, Spencer, Martha Schar, Dwight Schar were given the opportunity for response. No response was received. You may suggest factual revisions to this article or provide inside information on their site: Dwight-Schar-VICTIMS.org (non-profit organization)

