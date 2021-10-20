External hard drive that is also referred as external hard disk, is a huge storage device for both Windows and Mac. It is highly used by users to transfer files, save essential data, or for creating backups of crucial data. Being it like other types of storage devices, it’s also fragile to lose data due to various reasons. If you’re stuck in such a situation, then you must recover external hard drive data at the earliest. To help you do so, we have listed all the effective troubleshooting solutions ahead in this blog.

Why Data Loss Occurs From External Hard Drive?

There’s no denying that there are bigger implications that data loss can have in the long run. However, there is an option available to recover data, but nothing is better than prevention. Therefore, it’s important for you to understand the reasons that could lead to data loss from an external hard drive.

Human error

Viruses and malware

Hard drive damage

Wear and tear due to long usage of hard drives

Power outages

Damage to hard drive due to spilling of water or exposure to heat

Natural disasters

Software corruption

Hard drive formatting

What Actions Must You Take When Data Is Lost From External Hard Drive?

Try following the below-given measures whenever you end up losing files from an external hard drive:

Make sure that you don’t use the same hard drive any longer. Wondering why? It’s because if you will continue to use the same hard drive, the new data will overwrite the already existing one. And this will make it difficult for you in recovering the lost files.

If you want to recover the lost data within no time, try to look for a trusted and reliable free external hard drive data recovery software. As a suggestion, you may try out the Stellar Data Recovery Software.

Steps To Recover Deleted Files From External Hard Drive With Stellar Data Recovery Software

To begin the data recovery process with the Stellar Data Recovery software on a Windows system, download the free version and then, process with the below-given steps:

Note: Make sure to connect the external drive to the system.

Once downloaded, install, and launch the Stellar Windows Data Recovery software on your PC/laptop.

When you run the software, click on the What to Recover option.

After that, select either Everything or choose the type of data you wish to recover. And then, click Next.

From the Recover From screen, select the location or drive you formatted and then, click on Scan. It will begin the scanning process.

Once the scanning process completes, the results will show up on the screen under three panes, i.e., Tree View, File Type, and Deleted List.

You can select the required files and turn on the preview. It will help you look at the recoverable files.

Once you have seen the recovered files, click on Recover.

Moving ahead, click on Browse to select a location to store the files.

Note: To prevent data overwriting, you must always choose a different location or storage drive.

Once you have selected the storage location, click on Start-Saving, and the files will be stored on the selected location.

At last, you can check the location of your recoverable files and check them.

Reasons why Stellar Windows Data Recovery Software Is An Ideal Choice:

Stellar Data Recovery India is amongst one of the trusted data recovery organization with more than 26 years of experience in the data recovery domain. It provides its users with their basic version of its data recovery software without charging any penny. It supports the recovery of files from external HDD and all other Windows-based devices and is absolutely safe and effective. With the free version of Stellar Data Recovery software, you can recover up to 1 GB of lost, deleted, and inaccessible data. The features aren’t restricted to these, there are added features as well that come along with the Stellar Data Recovery software. We have listed all these features below:

Recovers Any Type of File: You can recover any file type, such as documents, videos, audios, email files, Outlook data files, etc., irrespective of file extension with the Stellar data recovery software. Along with that, you can also add a file type/extension if it’s not added in the list of the supported file of the software by default.

Recovers Data from Corrupted/RAW External Hard Drive: If the external hard drive is connected to a virus-infected system, then there are chances that it may get corrupted or turn RAW. qqwIf you’re looking for a way that can help you recover data even from a corrupted external HDD or from USB, then you must try out Stellar’s free data recovery software.

Recover Data from Lost or Formatted Partition: This software is a great help when it comes at recovering data from a formatted external hard drive. If required, it can also help in recovering data from lost partitions.

Easy-to-Use Interface: It is a DIY software that comes with an easy-to-use interface. All you need to do is follow only three simple steps i.e., Select, Scan, and Recover. Doing this will help you retrieve your deleted, lost, or inaccessible data from the storage device.

Effective Ways To Prevent Data Loss from External Hard Drive

To prevent data loss, there are certain key features that you must take into consideration:

Make sure that you don’t connect the hard drive to a virus-infected PC.

Label the files and folders to reduce the chances of accidental deletion.

Always “Safely Remove” the hard drive whenever required.

Handle the drive safely and prevent it from jerks and falls.

Prevent the drive from heat, dust and moisture.

Wrapping It Up

This blog helps you understand that external hard drives are portable storage devices that are commonly used to store files and other data. With its portability factor, you can easily share and transfer files from one device to another. What it does is, makes your external drive vulnerable to corruption that further leads to data loss. However, the reasons aren’t restricted to these, there are several others as well that includes accidental deletion or formatting, mechanical damages, etc. Moreover, if you are somebody who has lost files from their external hard drive and are looking for ways that can help you recover it without paying a single penny. Then, you must try Stellar Windows Data Recovery Software. It helps you keep your data secure and recovers all types of files from external hard drives.