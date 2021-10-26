It is not surprising to say that Dubai is the perfect place for tourists in the world. The ever-growing number of attractions as well as friendly atmosphere lures in raising people every year to this desert oasis. The very first thing that comes to everyone’s mind while thinking about Dubai is the luxury and the record-breaking spree. However, when you come here, you’ll know that it’s much more than that. It is fascinating to know that Dubai is an eclectic mix of vast and unexplored deserts, soaring skyscrapers, white sand beaches, and lush green farmlands. There are several other things to do in Dubai.Here’s a complete list of things to do as well as places to visit in Dubai. let’s read on and discover some amazing ideas to enjoy your holiday.

Be on top of the world- Burj Khalifa

The world’s tallest man-made structure, Burj Khalifa is an iconic landmark of the Dubai. One can witness the full splendor of Dubai from the observation decks on top. There is a great need to know that, the observation decks on the 124th floor, the newly opened At the Top Sky on the 148th floor bring a lot of visitors daily.

However, the entrance fee to the observation decks significantly depends on the time of day you select. Surprising visitor’s flock around early morning as well as sunset hours though tickets cost during these times. If you want to see the city in broad daylight or in the night sky, blown away by the panorama from 555m above the ground. Moreover, it is also said that, the sunset happens four minutes later for the people than for those at the ground level. The building is 830m tall, three times higher than the Eiffel Tower, it can be seen from as far as 95km away if the weather is clear.

An adventurous trip back in time– Desert Safari

Majority of the things to do in Dubai with families are in the cities. That’s what makes a desert safari distinctive than everything else out there. It is one of the best ways to explore the Arabian dunes up close. The desert safari adventure allows you discover the forgotten traditions of desert-dwelling.

Safari has something up its sleeve in order to satiate the intrepid souls. The dune bashing ride in a 4×4 SUV is best described as a roller coaster ride. Red dunes of Lehbab desert is considered the best place for a dune bashing ride. However, it can also be carried out in Margham desert as well. The thrilling ride will last for half an hour. There are also some sunset-photo stops in between and a stopover near the dunes for trying out sandboarding, the desert version of ice skiing.

The desert activities are wound up before the sunset. The convoy moves to the Bedouin camp and the rest of the fun is hosted in the desert camp. The desert camp includes various activities such as to get a henna tattoo, take a picture with the Falcon, Quad biking, and dress up in Emirati attire.

When the night falls, the camp is livened up by traditional folk dances. A barbecue dinner buffet is also arranged. The desert safari trip lasts for approx. 6-7 hours immersing you in the desert aura. Hence, it’s the best way to spend night in Dubai.

Dhow Cruise Dubai Marina

A cruise dinner on a dhow in the Marina is the romantic trip finding yourself among tall buildings and glitter. The traditional Arabic wooden dhow comes with two decks, the lower one that is air-conditioned, and the alfresco top deck.

The top deck allows you enjoy the air as well as look up at the people waving at you from the walkways across the canal. The windows in the lower deck ensure the sightseeing to the people who prefer an air-conditioned experience.

The trip of dhow cruise Dubai marina also offers mouthwatering food starting from the welcome drinks served as soon as the guests are seated. After that, the floor will be open for the five-star buffet. Along with this, live performance of a Tanura dancer will light up the evening too. Tanoura dance is originated from Egypt and it is performed by a male dancer.

Yacht Cruise – Best thing to do with family

Set off on a journey across the rippling waters of the Arabian Gulf along with the cool sea breeze blowing. Get up close the Palm, Burj Al Arab, Atlantis, and the World Islands. You must go for deep-sea fishing and relish a dinner on a yacht. If you are thinking of a birthday celebration party for a group of 30 or more, hire a yacht and make for an unforgettable experience.

The sudden flash of excitement while feeling a tug on your line, deep-sea fishing is a sought-after thing to do in Dubai. Yacht rental Dubai will take you to the best fishing locations, on a boat with fishing equipment. Catch the fish and cook them, as well as have them on board.

As soft waves rock the yacht, you will witness the most beautiful sunset of your life and an ideal moment to share with your special one. The mesmerizing sight will be one of the most cherished moments of the cruise experiences.

Yachting is a sought-after pastime and it’s best for medium to large groups of people for every event. Yacht cruise package are available for many activities. you can plan yours as well as pick the one that suits according to your budget and need.

Picture perfect- Dubai Frame

Dubai Frame is the recent addition to Dubai’s list of architectural marvels. Its the one that adds a golden tinge to the Dubai’s skyline. This tower is located in Zabeel Park, dividing the Old as well as New Dubai.

This photo frame shaped landmark, two towers each measuring 150 meters tall is connected by a 93 meters long bridge. The exterior of the Dubai frame is covered in gold-colored stainless steel. Along with this, the mezzanine floor of the Dubai frame showcases the past of Dubai. With the use of projectors and screens, the gallery explains the humble beginning of Dubai.

On the Skydeck, the both sides of the frame give two distinctive perspectives of Dubai. One side is the Old Dubai that Bur Dubai, Karama, and Deira. Moreover, the quintessential creek can also be seen in the middle of low-rise buildings.

On the flip side, there is the new Dubai with the busy Sheikh Zayed Road as well as iconic Burj Khalifa soaring into the sky. Try to walk over the acrophobia like a glass bridge. Furthermore, there is also a museum on the mezzanine floor.

The Highest Observation Wheel- Ain Dubai

At the center of Blue waters Islands, Ain Dubai is one of the best places to visit in Dubai with the family. At a height of over 250 meters, it’s the world’s largest as well as highest observation wheel. Taking a ride on Ain Dubai is the best fun-packed activity appealing to all age groups.

So be sure to get Ain Dubai tickets for breathtaking 360-degree views of the skyline like Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, JBR, and beyond as enjoy a rotation in one of its 48 air-conditioned, spacious cabins.

However, the Premium Ain Dubai Cabin ticket also allows you get to enjoy welcome drinks, VIP lounge access, as well as various food options during 38-minute ride.

More than enough reasons to shop- Dubai Mall

Like other superlatives, Dubai Mall is largest mall in the UAE. The mall is located at the foot of Burj Khalifa spanning over an area equal to fifty soccer fields. The mall gathers the most visitors a year as compared to Los Angeles, or New York. You can find almost all the crazy things inside the mall, even a genuine dinosaur skeleton.

Dubai Mall is home to over 1200 shopping outlets with all famous brands worldwide. Many of the outlets are dedicated to gold jewelry, however, on the top floor is the Kidzania. There are multiple reasons in one place to spend money than ever. Even if you don’t have food cravings, the gigantic aquarium and the ice-skating rink can beckon any jovial soul. Moreover, it is easier to get lost inside the mall. If you don’t watch out, end up spending a long time in searching for the entrance.