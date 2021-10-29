The cloud is a more and more ubiquitous tool for various things: computing, storage, and even operational resources are all available in virtual machine platforms, making it less necessary to use local or physical resources for the same purposes. But when combined with process automation, the cloud can do even more for your business, and you can benefit in more ways than just the allocation of digital resources. From your scalability to the amount you spent on maintenance, your business will find lots of places for improvement where automation can easily help.

Your Business Can Scale Better

A business process isn’t always scalable. But that’s not a feature of the process — it’s a matter of the conditions in place that make scaling possible. When you have a greater influx of customers, a backlog of changes to make in production, or a need to diversify your offerings, the ability to securely add one task or a whole operation to meet the new status quo is invaluable. But you have to make that possible, first. That possibility is created by introducing the process to the cloud, and by automating the process there in ways that can’t be done as well on premise.

By moving resources like storage and operations into the cloud and letting process automation use the resources in tandem, you’re creating a larger virtual space for your operation to expand or split as needed without needing more people at the helm or more machines on premise. And when you have that larger space, the growth you make room for can happen far more organically than ever thought possible.

Your Business Can Pivot Better

There’s not only a need to adapt to the eventual growth needs of a business — there’s also a need for businesses to be able to immediately configure their operations in the modern workplace to meet on-demand opportunities head on, and to create a reputation for successful pivoting in the face of system failures, among other things.

In fact, cloud process automation makes it easy to create a systematic approach to your general business processes that can be sustained even when things go awry at your business location. By relying not only on a local network but also on the cloud, you have a built-in contingency plan, and the automation of certain workflows can make it possible to continue accepting work orders, continue processing current orders, and even start work remotely as needed without being stuck with complete downtime.

Your Operations Can Become Simpler

Cloud operations often involve the use of various applications, or virtual machines, to complete the workflow in question. However, when this diversification winds up overcomplicating the process, there are various things that will need fixing: the communication between siloed activities is one such issue, as well as the creation of additional activities to accommodate the environment.

But a cloud workflow doesn’t have to be overly complicated. By utilizing an automation platform, you can not only eliminate certain redundancies that already exist, but you can improve the communication methods between microservices by adapting them to a standard that can be used throughout the whole process.

Your Costs Can Go Lower

This one is a no-brainer for anyone running a business: if a tool is capable of saving you money, it’s something worth looking into. The same is true of cloud process automation, where you are capable of doing away with costs associated with legacy system updates, minor tasks, and yes, even monitoring, all by letting machines do that same work. You can also be sure to use the cloud’s resources to save costs as well, with everything from digital storage to the use of cloud servers and cloud computing to save your local memory. There are IT costs that come from every type of function, every department, when your business performs digitally, so why not use the power of automation to do away with those same costs and create a much leaner atmosphere for work and for the operating budget of your business as a whole?

Your Team Can Focus More

Again, with any business, there’s work that needs to be done, and in most cases, a business without automation needs to allocate money and time to handle this work — even the menial tasks that have no direct bearing on the products and services you provide. So what’s the fix? You can, for one thing, take these menial tasks and, as you do with the cloud’s resources, let virtual machines handle them. This means you’re bringing the team some much-needed solace from “side work” and auxiliary tasks and allowing them (and you) more time to focus on what’s important. You can run your business, and your team can do their jobs with dedicated focus.

Your Workflows Can Deploy Sooner

You have a lot to do and not a lot of time to do it, right? Business is like that a lot of the time, and when you have orders coming in and you need to execute your workflow (possibly in several steps), the dilemma can seem all the more pressing. What’s more is that when you’re setting up a workflow that needs new deployments, you can feel it taking up all the more time.

That’s why using a cloud process automation platform is so helpful to those establishing or executing workflows: it will change the way you deploy with ease, with grace, and with speed, allowing you to execute all the more quickly (or by triggers and other business rules).