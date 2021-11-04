Almost every online casino offers players a welcome bonus in a form of free spins, extra money, and other rewards. Brands want to catch your attention and make you spend some money, so they don’t skimp on promotions. Thus, it is wise to benefit from them and find the most attractive offer. But be attentive because not all bonuses are equal and the biggest rewards are not always the best ones. Some of them have complex requirements that are impossible to fulfill.

In this article, we want to tell you more about one of the most popular casino promotions, the way it works, and what terms to look for. And if you don’t want to wait, find out where to get the best welcome bonus and start playing without any delays.

Why do gambling sites offer welcome bonuses?

Many players wonder why online casinos are so generous to offer hundreds of free spins and extra money to complete strangers. But the answer is on the surface. For gambling sites, such bonuses are nothing more than a marketing cost.

Just imagine: the market size exceeds $53 billion and is predicted to have a stable 11% growth until 2027. Thus, the gambling industry is very competitive and thousands of casinos are trying to grab your attention by offering lucrative promotions. When calculating the expenses and profits, it turns out that casinos still earn a significant amount even if hosting a rewarding welcome package.

Types of welcome bonuses

There are different types of bonuses waiting for new players and you can always choose the most suitable option. They include:

Deposit and no deposit bonuses . The first one is rewarded when you make a minimum deposit, while the second one doesn’t need any investing. No deposit bonuses are harder to find and they usually have more demanding requirements.

. The first one is rewarded when you make a minimum deposit, while the second one doesn’t need any investing. No deposit bonuses are harder to find and they usually have more demanding requirements. Sticky and non-sticky bonuses . Sticky bonuses are those which can’t be withdrawn and are used only to complete the wagering requirements. Non-sticky ones can be cashed out along with the winnings.

. Sticky bonuses are those which can’t be withdrawn and are used only to complete the wagering requirements. Non-sticky ones can be cashed out along with the winnings. Free spins. Casinos may reward you with tens or even hundreds of FS on dedicated slots. However, the maximum bet and the winning limit are usually low and there is an expiration date.

After claiming the welcome offer, you can benefit from lots of regular promotions including reload bonuses, loyalty programs, cashback, tournaments, and birthday presents.

Advantages of welcome bonuses

If you still don’t know whether welcome promotions are worth your attention or not, let us name some of the most common benefits:

Higher chances of winning

Earn more, spend less

Playing for longer

Learn more about the casino with minimum risks

The list can be continued because every player might find their own advantages of using extra money and free spins.

Terms and Conditions

The more rewarding a welcome bonus is, the more demanding its T&C are. And before joining any casino and claiming the promotion, you should read the requirements attentively. First of all, refer to a wagering amount. It is indicated as a multiplier and shows how many times you have to bet the winnings before withdrawing them.

Another term to consider is the minimum bet. As a rule, to qualify for the bonus you need to spend more than players that don’t claim a welcome bonus. There is also a maximum amount of winning and match bonus. For example, you can get a 200% match up to $200. So even if you bet $200, you will add only $200 to the account.

Other terms and conditions include an expiration time and game limitations. In the first case, you need to use the bonus money and free spins within a particular period. One week, as a rule. In the second case, you can use the spins only on certain slots. Finally, each game has its own contribution percentage towards the wagering requirement.

Never chase bonuses

There is a separate category of players who are called bonus hunters. They jump from one online casino to another just to benefit from the offer and get as many rewards as possible. Unfortunately, this often results in money losses and even the development of the addiction. That is why you should always play responsibly and quit the game if any signs of addiction appear.