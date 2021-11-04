In the next few years, videos will have a huge say in the digital marketing industry. Video marketing will revolutionize the marketing industry. As a marketer, you should invest in video marketing. If stats are anything to go by, more than 63 percent of businesses are now turning to video content marketing. Thus, don’t be left behind. Here are the real advantages of video content marketing.

Boost Conversions, Improve Sales

According to the stats, video marketing can boost the conversation of your company by 80 percent. The same stats indicate that videos can positively impact your company’s sales. According to research findings, about 74 percent of those who watch product explainer videos end up making purchases. So, these stats tell you that video marketing can change your prospects. Plus, the power of vision when it comes to marketing cannot be understated.

Great ROI

According to stats, 83 percent of businesses that use video marketing reports an increase in ROA. Of course, video production is not easy. Still more, it’s not cheap. However, the return on investment is incredible. Plus, modern video makers are increasingly becoming accessible and cost-effective. Small companies can afford to use these videos. Thus, don’t lag behind. Think video production. Use the best online video maker to create your videos.

Builds Trust

Trust will bring you conversations. Trust will boost sales. This is what video marketing brings on board. Designed to complement your digital marketing efforts, video marketing will make customers trust your brand. This will bring in more business, helping smash your annual targets. Remember, videos are designed to ignite emotions. People will start talking about your brand after watching an exciting video. Thus, don’t let the competition send you to the periphery. Unleash your video marketing strategies and conquer the industry. This is one of the best ways of conquering the market.

Higher Google Ranking

Do you want your site to rank higher on search engines like Google? Well, if so, think about working on your video marketing strategy. If you want customers to spend more hours on your site, think of video marketing. With video marketing, you have one of the best tools that can build trust. According to stats, using video marketing boosts your chances of ranking higher on Google by more than 53 percent. Still more, YouTube is exclusively owned by Google. Thus, it will ultimately favor videos posted on YouTube. Embed videos on your site to rank higher on Google.

Mobile Friendly

Most mobile users prefer videos. Plus, more and more people now own smartphones. They can access content via smartphones. Thus, target these users with great videos. Use video marketing to advocate for your brand.

The Bottom-Line

It’s time to be a smarter market. Brand your business with video marketing. Thus, if you want to thrive on the market, think about video marketing. It will complement your digital marketing strategy. The above are some of the biggest benefits of investing in video marketing.