Your diet is incomplete without the proteins that are essential for the growth and maintenance of the body. You must ensure that you eat enough protein in a single day. Plant based proteins are a great source of protein obtained naturally from plants. This vegan protein is highly nutritious and enhances the quality of a daily diet and wellness overall.

You can consume it before or after workout sessions to retain the activeness of the body. They are super antioxidants source that can be consumed as green powders as well for convenience. There are various types of plant-based protein – soy, grain, legume, seed, veggie, pea-based proteins. Mainly, green powder is one of the best superfoods for weight loss due to high nutritious value and the low contents of fats.

Functions of Protein

Protein is a basic requirement of the body. They are made of amino acids that form long chains like strings of beads. Our body requires some amount of amino acid for overall maintenance of the body. Here are the reasons why you should consume some amount of protein every day:

1. Growth and maintenance of cells

Protein is important for metabolism. It repairs the damage to the cells. Also, it is required to build new cells and tissues.

2. Essential for biochemical reactions occurring inside the body

Enzymes are proteins required for various biochemical reactions taking place in the body by acting as catalysts. Processes like digestion, blood clotting, muscle, and nerve functioning require enzymes.

3. Hormonal messenger

Some proteins like insulin and thyroxine act as hormones. The hormone has the function of facilitating communication between cells and tissues.

4. Provides structure

Proteins like Actin, tubulin, and keratin are structural proteins. They help in the construction of various structures, including the cytoskeleton. Also, proteins have a role in muscle development.

5. Maintains the balance of fluid

Albumin and globulin are the proteins that balance the fluid level in the body.

6. Provides immunity

Proteins help in the formation of antibodies and immunoglobulin that fight diseases.

Sources of Plant-Based Protein

Here are the nine best plant protein sources orplant based protein foods that will enrich your diet.

1. Raw cacao

It is capable of providing 17 grams of protein per serving. It contains flavonoids. Raw cacao benefits include helping in facilitating heart and brain functioning properly.

2. Tofu

It is one of the best sources of protein that contains 15 grams of protein per 4oz of serving. It can be consumed as smoothies, vegan cheese, etc.

3. Whole grain bread

It contains 6 grams of protein per slice. It is a source of fiber as well and helps to reduce several health consequences.

4. Quinoa

It is full of essential amino acids, which make it a complete protein. A cup of quinoa contains 8 grams of protein.

5. Chia seeds

It is a great source of calcium, iron, and zinc. Every two tablespoons of this seed contain 3.5 grams of protein.

6. Broccoli

It’s a good source of Vitamin C and has a positive impact on the eyes and skin. A single cup of broccoli may contain 4 grams of protein.

7. Peanut butter

It is a source of healthy fats. It is capable of giving you more protein per calorie.

8. Oats

It is highly nutritious that is rich in antioxidants and soluble fiber. Interestingly, it contains 11 grams of proteins per cup.

9. Lentils

It is an edible legume and a healthy source of nutrients like potassium, fibers, carbohydrates, etc. Every cup contains 18 grams of proteins.

10. Spirulina

Spirulina is a huge source of proteins capable of providing strength with its constituents. A tablespoon of 7 grams of spirulina powder can provide 4 grams of protein to the body. It is a source of several nutrients like iron, copper, magnesium, potassium, vitamin B1, B2, and B3, etc. It is a superfood due to its anti-inflammatory properties. Spirulina powder benefits include lowering of cholesterol levels and blood pressure.

11. Goji Berries

Goji Berries is a popular source of protein because of several health benefits. It contains eight essential amino acids that make it a good source of plant-based protein. Now, the question arises, what are goji berries good for? So, here are the benefits-

a) Source of antioxidants

It is a huge source of antioxidants that protects the eyes from UV rays and free radicals.

b) Improves immunity

The presence of antioxidants and other nutrients like Vitamin A and C helps in preventing diseases and inflammation.

c) Provides healthy glowing skin

The presence of beta-carotene helps to reduce the impact of harmful sunlight on the skin. It maintains skin health and provides a healthy glow.

d) Improves mood

According to researches and studies, it has been found that goji berry is capable of improving mood by reducing the effect of depression and anxiety.

You may follow different ways to make it with your favorable taste. You can consume it as smoothies, oatmeal, desserts, salads, trail mixes, sauces, etc.

Benefits of Plant-Based Protein

Following are the several benefits of plant-based proteins:-

1. Cancer and Type 2 diabetes prevention

According to researches, it is suggested that plant-based proteins have a role in cancer prevention. This is because plant-based foods are the rich source of nutrients that protect cells from damage. It lowers the chances of cardiovascular diseases.

2. Weight loss

Plant sources of protein help overweight individuals to lose weight because it contains low-calorie content. There are many plant based proteins that help in losing weight including:

a) Hemp protein

It’s a plant-based protein that contains omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, which are essential fatty acids. The seeds contain approximately 31 grams of proteins. The presence of polyunsaturated fatty acids makes it suitable for weight loss routines.

b) Soy protein

It is obtained from soybean that contains all essential amino acids. It contains 29 grams of proteins that is enough to maintain proper metabolism.

3. Accelerates metabolism

It has an influence on the building of cells. It helps in preventing cell damage. It can slow down the aging process of the body.

4. Inflammation reduction

Researches indicate that a diet that has low-fat content and high fiber content help in reducing inflammation.

5. Lowers cholesterol level

Plant-based proteins lower the level of LDL cholesterol. These plant sources are free from cholesterol.

6. Increase body performance

Plant-based protein sources are essential for enhancement in the anabolic response. It increases muscle activity and strength.

Conclusion

A diet is incomplete without protein. Even it is required by the injured person to recover faster and make new tissues. For high energy requirements, you need to make a strategic diet plan. Foods like quinoa, buckwheat and hemp are capable of fulfilling protein needs effectively.

Our body requires about 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram weight of an individual as per the recommendation of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Among 20 amino acids, 9 are essential amino acids that are not synthesized by the body, so we get from plant-based foods.

You can consume plant-based protein in its natural form, but they are also available in supplement form for quick consumption. Choose the food that should be enough for your body’s protein requirement. You can consume it in different forms like soups, salads, smoothies and shakes that will rouse your interest to have it daily.

References

https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/322693

https://www.healthline.com/health/nutritionists-guide-to-plant-based-protein

https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/functions-of-proteinhttps://www.plixlife.com/blogs/sport/how-does-a-plant-based-diet-help-in-weight-loss

https://www.house-foods.com/eat-happy/10-best-sources-of-plant-based-protein-by-whitney-e.-rd

https://www.plixlife.com/blogs/sport/how-does-a-plant-based-diet-help-in-weight-loss

https://www.naturespath.com/en-us/blog/benefits-plant-based-protein/