Bridging finance is a fast, flexible solution to multiple financing needs – but can you apply for a bridge loan with bad credit?

Here the Revolution team explains how bad credit will likely impact your bridging finance broker application and the options available to improve your chances of approval.

Can I Get a Bridge Loan With Bad Credit?

Usually, yes, even if you have had several credit issues in the past, a whole-of-market broker such as Revolution can negotiate terms on your behalf.

Bridging finance is short-term and interest-only, so the most crucial factor is your exit strategy – how you’ll repay the original loan value at the end of the term.

Bad credit can make the application more tricky, if:

There is doubt about the strength of your exit strategy (for example, if you plan to remortgage but don’t yet have an agreement in principle).

The lender is concerned that you will accumulate further bad credit issues.

Your credit doesn’t align with general conditions within the lender’s policies.

However, it’s typically possible to find a great deal and liaise with underwriters to mitigate any risk exposure they’re worried about.

Acceptable Credit Issues With a Bridging Finance Application

Most bridge finance providers can overlook less serious credit issues, provided they don’t anticipate your credit harming your exit strategy.

Those issues include minor credit problems such as late payments, defaults, a low credit score, or a lack of credit history.

Even if you have more extensive credit concerns, such as CCJs, IVAs or even bankruptcy, a niche bad credit specialist will often offer terms, albeit slightly higher than if you had a clean credit report.

As long as you can show how you’ll repay the bridge loan, your credit report isn’t likely to prevent you from applying.

The Benefits of Bridge Loans Through a Bad Credit Broker

Revolution has years of experience negotiating bridging finance deals. Our network of bad credit lenders offer flexibility and consider each application on a case-by-case basis.

All bridging loans require a credit check, but a lender won’t often run a credit score like a conventional bank because they use a manual assessment process rather than an arbitrary credit bureau score.

Undoubtedly, if you have a good credit score, you’ll receive better rates, but you can get approved for a bridge loan with bad credit.

Eligibility Factors in Bad Credit Bridging Loans

Alongside your credit history, a lender will assess other factors, such as:

The strength of your exit strategy

How much property development experience you have, if relevant

The property you are securing the loan against

Your business plan, if it’s a commercial bridge loan

How much deposit you have available

The exit strategy is the essential eligibility criterion since a bridge loan is interest-only. Therefore, you won’t usually make interim repayments against the capital balance until the end of the term.

Suppose the property is worth more than the loan amount (or anticipated to be valued as such when work is complete), and you have an existing remortgage offer or evidence that you’ll be able to achieve a profitable sale. In that case, a lender will often overlook any credit concerns.

Suitable Exit Strategies for Bad Credit Bridge Finance

To mitigate the risk associated with your application, you must work with an experienced broker to ensure your exit strategy is acceptable – before applying.

Some bridge lenders will accept exit strategies outside the norm, such as an inheritance that hasn’t cleared probate or an investment.

However, many mainstream lenders have strict rules about acceptable exit strategies, so this isn’t typical.

Other ways to reinforce the viability of your exit plan include:

Using a second property or another asset as additional security.

Submitting a thorough business plan showing that your investment is a solid proposal.

Providing evidence of previous experience in similar projects.

You can also increase your deposit to offset any perceived risk. Most bridge loans require a deposit of at least 30% to 35%.

If you can offer a higher down payment of 40% or above, the lender is more likely to accept your bridge finance application regardless of your credit issues.

Second charge bridging loans are rarer with bad credit. Still, again it’s all about selecting the most appropriate lender and structuring your application to demonstrate how you will repay the borrowing.

For advice and support comparing bridging loan rates or identifying lenders with a flexible approach to bad credit applicants, please give the Revolution Brokers team a call or email us to arrange a convenient time to talk.