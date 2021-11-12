Retiring may not be as easy as it used to be. With the ‘default retirement age’ all but gone, it can be hard to know when you can collect your State Pension. But money should not be the major factor affecting your retirement – especially when there are ways to make money even after you’ve stopped working full time. Here are just five ways to boost your post-retirement finances.

Rent a Room

If you’re quite attached to your home, or feel like receiving regular income as opposed to a short-term cash injection, you could always rent out a spare room to a lodger. Renting to a lodger is relatively easy, and low effort with regard to legal concerns, giving you the chance to create an income stream beyond your pension.

Explore Equity Release

If you have retired, there is a high chance you are at or over the age of 55. This allows you to make use of equity release schemes. Have you ever wondered how equity release works? Basically, the equity you have in your home – that is, the home’s value with any outstanding debts against it subtracted – is paid to you in either a lump sum or monthly instalments, as a loan against your home. This means you can access the money you have locked up in your property in the short term, giving you the opportunity to enjoy your later years without worrying as much about money.

Downsize Your Property

An easy way to create a quick injection of cash for yourself after having retired is to sell your home, and buy a smaller home with a lesser value, pocketing the profits in-between. You might find yourself with unoccupied bedrooms, or spare living space you simply aren’t using; so you could turn this space into money for yourself, and move to a smaller property.

Continue to Work Part-Time

Retired life has its positives, but you may find yourself more easily bored than ever before – and if also in pursuit of a little extra spending money, obtaining a part-time role somewhere could benefit you in both ways. Positions in retail and hospitality are easily gained with little responsibility, and provide an excellent opportunity for socialising to boot.

Sell Your Unwanted Possessions

A life well-lived can lead you to a home chock-full of things – memories, heirlooms, tokens, and more. But not all of it will mean the world to you – and any chance to de-clutter is a good one, especially if you can make some extra money in the process. Go through your belongings with a keen and strict eye, and don’t be afraid to clear your attic in the process. Anything you don’t feel strongly about keeping could go on an online auction site like eBay, or come along with you to a car boot sale or auction house for sale.