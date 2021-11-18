Everyone’s skin is unique and it’s important to take good care of it. The health of our skin also represents our general health so it’s a good idea to pay particular attention to any signs or symptoms that might be trying to tell you something. If you’re keen to make your skin healthier and stronger, then check out our list of 5 things you can do every day to improve your skincare. There are a lot of different skincare products to choose from and if you decide to treat yourself, you can save money when you use the Beyond Beautiful discount code from BravoVoucher.

Hydration

Drinking enough water is one of the most important things you can do to help your skin out and it’s also a vital factor in maintaining general health. Dry skin can often be a sign of dehydration so while it’s true that you can remedy this with moisturising creams and lotions, it’s actually better to hydrate your body from within. It’s recommended that you drink at least 8 glasses of water per day, which is about 2 litres. Your skin will thank you and you’ll be able to enjoy all the benefits of a healthy, hydrated body.

Diet

What you eat is also a key factor in looking after yourself, including your skin. It goes without saying that a healthy diet is fundamental for everyone and this includes getting your 5 a day and eating regular balanced meals. You may have already noticed that if you overindulge in sugary or oily foods, your skin will react to this, so make sure you limit any unhealthy foods as much as possible and this includes keeping an eye on your alcohol and caffeine intake.

Sleep

Sleep is very important and not getting enough can have an impact on your skin. Going to bed and waking up at a regular time each day can help you improve the quality of your sleep so your entire body, both inside and out will have a chance to repair and relax. Your skin will thank you and you’ll also feel ready to start a new day. Most experts advise that the average adult needs 7 hours of sleep per night so take this into consideration.

Exercise

If you want your skin to look and feel stronger then exercise is key. The reason for this is that when we exercise, we increase our blood flow throughout the body and this means also nourishing the skin cells. Any kind of exercise you choose is fine and you should aim to do about 150 minutes of active exercise every week, according to the guidelines recommended by the NHS. You can check the official activity guidelines here for more information.

Manage stress

Another important consideration is to make sure that you have ways to deal with stress in your day-to-day life. Many of us feel under pressure for various reasons and too much stress can cause a negative impact on our health, including the state of our skin. Finding the right method to relieve any stress can have a transformational effect on our bodies, and some of the points mentioned above can have a positive contribution towards reducing stress.

As you can see, in order to achieve stronger, healthier skin, we need to examine our daily routine and the status of our general health. Adopting these 5 simple habits can help your skin to improve in strength and you’ll probably start to notice the results quite quickly. You’ll be able to enjoy clear, glowing skin all year long, by taking proper care of your body.