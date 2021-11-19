The holiday season is upon us and you’re going to want to start shopping early this year. The global pandemic has slowed down production and supply chains so starting early has never been more important. Take a look at your gift list and start shopping for the women in your life.

For the woman in your life that already has everything she needs we suggest going with an experience instead. Some options include a subscription service or a gift card to their favorite restaurant. Buying them tickets to a museum, concert, or event are also a great option. These gifts are thoughtful while also being useful and practical. There are hundreds of amazing subscription services out there. You can gift the women in your life a subscription to new books, plants, snacks, or beauty products.

For the woman in your life who has had a hard year you should think about gifting something to give them a break. You might pay for a maid service for a new mom, a massage certificate for a stressed out friend, or a dog walking service for an overwhelmed family member with a new puppy. All of these simple gifts can make their life a little easier and provide a luxury they otherwise wouldn’t buy for themselves.

For the woman in your life who wants to treat herself think about some self care focused gifts. A basket filled with self care goodies like bath bombs, books, candles, or a bath tray can make a great gift. For the friend who is trying to get on a new schedule a smart alarm clock can also make a great gift. Consider gifting them some books on meditation, mental health, or an adult coloring book.

For the woman in your life who loves all things fashion we suggest gifting accessories. Clothing can be a tricky gift because of sizing issues from all different brands. To make sure no one is offended we say go for accessories instead. A soft cashmere hat, a brand new handbag, or a pair of gold earrings will please any fashionista. For the winter months ahead gifting a friend a lovely sunflower necklace can keep them feeling positive.

For the woman in your life who likes a challenge we suggest gifting a game. From beautifully painted puzzles, to crossword puzzle books, to adult card games there are a lot of options for the gaming inclined. Not only will they find these gifts more useful but they will also be able to play with their loved ones. They make a great gift because they can share with others.

We hope these gift ideas will make your holiday shopping just a bit easier. Shopping for the woman in your life should be stress free and easy. Going with an experience, subscription, or certificate instead of a tangible gift means you won’t have to wait for deliveries. If you still want them to have something physical to open on the holidays then a game or accessory might be the right choice. Find the perfect holiday gifts for everyone on your list.