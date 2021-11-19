Conducting maintenance, repairs and even scheduled inspections on machinery and equipment can be very dangerous. Using lockout/tagout equipment is one of the best ways to reduce the risks. Here’s our guide.

What are lockout/tagout products?

Lockout and tagout products are used to prevent a powered piece of machinery or tool from being started up. They can also be used to isolate entire buildings or specific areas from the gas or electricity mains so that work can be carried out safely. Essentially, this equipment is a way of locking the on/off switch, control panel, gas line or fuse box.

The word ‘lockout’ refers to the act of locking the device, whereas ‘tagout’ relates to the labels, tags or other signage used to draw attention to the lockout and give additional information – who has locked it, when the expected unlock time is, etc.

Why use them?

To put it simply, lockout/tagout products are an easy, relatively cheap and extremely effective way of improving the health and safety procedures in your business. Used correctly, these products make it impossible for people to switch on equipment while work is carried out on it – massively reducing the risk of either serious injury or electric shock/electrocution and gas-related hazards (fires, inhalation etc).

Which products are available?

Lockout/tagout products take a range of forms. If you have your fuse box in a room or cabinet, and you lock that room or cabinet and ensure that only you have the keys – you can lock out without additional equipment, for example. However, for most businesses this type of full lockout is impractical – you want to be able to keep other machinery and equipment running when the maintenance on one piece of kit is being carried out, rather than shutting down operations entirely. Some popular lockout/tagout products include:

Plug boxes

These are extremely simple to use – the operator simply unplugs the equipment and places the plug in a box, which is then locked with a hasp or a padlock. You can find plug boxes in a variety of shapes and sizes, for circular plugs, small plugs, standard 3-pins and different cable gauges (the cable runs through a channel in the box).

Valve lockouts

These are available for any type of valve – the commonest being the butterfly and the gate valve. Both work in a similar fashion: the valve is placed into either the on or off position (depending on what the requirements of the lockout are) and then the lockout is placed either over the valve (for gate valves) or over the handle (for butterfly) to prevent it being moved until it is unlocked.

Panel/fuse box

At the panel, you can use simple boxes to lock out specific switches or buttons. The boxes are placed over the switch/button, and stuck onto the panel with an adhesive strip. At the circuit board, you can use circuit breaker lockouts, which make it impossible for the circuit breaker in a fuse box to be activated until the padlocks are removed.

Tagout

For tagout, the important thing is to communicate clearly that the equipment or power/gas source has been turned off deliberately, and that it needs to remain switched off. You can do this with a simple handwritten sign, but for a professional and more effective tagout, you need something that is eye-catching and unambiguous. Most pre-made tagout signs are a bright red to make them as conspicuous as possible and suggest danger and alert. Other tagout products include spaces to fill out the operator information, and marker pens suited to writing on them.