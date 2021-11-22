Vans are seeing more use in fleets – vans can do everything cars can do, from carrying passengers to delivering goods. And in some instances, they do a better job because they can accommodate more. If you’re the owner of a fleet of vans, you must get the best van fleet insurance you can get your hands on.

When we say the best van fleet insurance, what do we mean? We mean insurance that specifically caters to the needs of van fleets. This means doing away with regular vehicle insurance and insurance that caters to other types of fleets. If you think it isn’t important because they’re all the same anyway, here are a few reasons why your van fleet deserves the best insurance coverage.

#1: It Keeps You On The Law’s Good Side

Van fleets are regulated by several government agencies, including the Environmental Agency and the Department of Transport. These agencies ensure that all fleets keep their vehicles roadworthy, safe, and environment-friendly. If your company is insured, it means you are doing your duty as a fleet manager to ensure that your vehicles are always protected.

#2: Van Fleets Require a Lot of Paperwork

If you are using regular vehicle insurance, this means you have separate policies for every vehicle you have. This means a lot of admin work for both you and your staff if you have a lot of vehicles which also means you’re bound to forget or neglect something in the long run.

Van fleet insurance allows you to put several vehicles under one policy, which means less paperwork when renewing your insurance policies.

#3: It Protects You From Lawsuits

Ask any fleet manager, and they’ll tell you that lawsuits are a regular thing when it comes to running a fleet. You are likely to receive lawsuits from passengers, pedestrians, property owners, and even your own employees. The only way to protect yourself from court cases is to insure your entire fleet.

#4: Vans Can Get Very Expensive

Vans require a lot of money to maintain and repair. If your van gets damaged or goes missing because of fire, theft, vandalism, traffic accidents, and other things, repairing it can get mighty expensive if you don’t have insurance.

#5: The Nature of Van Fleets

Vans are built for a specific purpose. They can transport passengers, deliver goods and carry equipment for workers. Vans are made to move people and things, and you need to protect them too. Do away with insurance that only protects your drivers, and go for van fleet insurance which also covers goods and passengers you are transporting.

#6: Not Everyone Is Insured

If your van gets into an accident and it’s the other driver’s fault, you may be dismayed to discover that they can’t compensate you because they are uninsured. In fact, many drivers are uninsured, which is why you need to think about protecting yourself.

#7: Van Fleets Can Have a High Turnover Rate

Regular insurance requires you to register a specific driver for each vehicle, which doesn’t work in van fleets, especially those with high turnover rates. Van fleet insurance only requires you to register the vehicles, which means your drivers can use different vehicles and still be protected.

#8: It Promotes Better Employee Loyalty

Sure, you can purchase the cheapest insurance policy out there just to say you have one. However, if you purchase the best van fleet insurance, you ensure that you are giving your drivers the best protection you can afford. This will make your drivers feel valued and cared for, promoting loyalty.

#9: Customers Will Trust You More

Customers don’t want to deal with companies that are not insured, regardless of whether you’re a home relocation company or a taxi service. No insurance or minimal insurance means they don’t feel safe in your care. Knowing that you are fully insured will make them trust you more.

#10: You Cannot Control Everything

Even if you are an excellent fleet owner and prepare for every occurrence and situation, some things are out of your control. You can’t control the weather, and you can’t control how other motorists will act. Having the best insurance for your van fleet gives you a safety net in situations outside your control.

So if you’re still barely getting by with your regular vehicle insurance, it’s time to make a change. Remember, no cost is too great when it comes to protecting your most important assets. Invest in the best van fleet insurance, and you will be ready for anything that comes your way.