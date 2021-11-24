The God’s Own Country – Kerala

Kerala, well-known as “God’s Own Country,” is undoubtedly one of India’s most beautiful states displaying the detailed picturesqueness of nature. Kerala or Keralam is a Malayalee term that consists of two parts: ‘Kera’ for coconut and ‘alam’ for a piece of land. The land of coconut trees is a region that caters to all types of tourists, both from India and foreign. Kerala is an ideal tourist location for experiencing the next level of joy and tranquillity, whether you desire to float the shimmering backwaters or bury yourself in the magical coastal flora and fauna.

Thrilling Kerala Tourism

The adrenaline junkies will not be disappointed by this tranquility of Kerala. Kayaking and river rafting are only two of the various water sports available in Kerala. With Ayurveda rejuvenation trips, Kerala tourism will also allow you to rejuvenate and reconnect. Ayurvedic remedies, cuisine, and yoga are frequently included on these tours.

Kerala will never disappoint you since you will never have to settle for anything less than bliss. Kerala tourism will delight you with a variety of ways to experience this tropical paradise. Float down the backwaters of Alleppey, Periyar, and Munnar and be take a thrilling trip to another world while taking in the beautiful scenes and sounds of nature. If you want to see off-the-beaten-path tourist attractions in Kerala, embark on a bicycle tour from Munnar and watch life up close. Sailing on a small Kerala houseboat is the perfect way to explore the backwaters. Trek through Wayanad’s beautiful green jungles for those who find peace in the woods. You can join several trekking groups and camp with a group of fellow trekkers in the verdant woods under the stars staying at a resort in Wayanad. Let’s explore and make a virtual tour of the Wayanad in this short read. So get ready and come with us.

The exquisite beauty of Wayanad

​​Wayanad (Wayanadu) is a lush paradise in Kerala’s northeast, abounding with plantations, wildlife, and forests. The Wayanad Hills are connected to the protected area network of Bandipur in Karnataka on the north-east and Mudumalai in Tamil Nadu on the south-east, making a vast landmass for wild animals to roam. This land is rich in varied history and culture, clean and immaculate, captivating and hypnotizing.

Wayanad, beautifully packed in the corner of God’s own country, is the Green Paradise on Earth. For individuals from south Karnataka, Wayanad is an excellent weekend vacation for the family. It has strong air connectivity, with Calicut Airport being the closest at 72Km. One of the most appealing aspects of Wayanad is that every tourist destination includes trekking. Nothing is along the roadside, and everything is so far off from the rest of the world, offering peace. Wayanad is a district with several wonders within a 50Km radius, and the problem is to pick the best ones. If you are considering a vacation to Kerala, you cannot afford to miss the captivating tourist attractions of Wayanad, which provide an unforgettable experience.

The irresistible tourist spots around Wayanad

Kuruva Island: Located among the tributaries of the River Kabani, Kuruva Island is one of Wayanad’s most popular tourist destinations, home to unusual birds, flora, and plants that are a sight to behold.

Pookode Lake: This gorgeous freshwater lake, nestled between evergreen forest and the Western Ghats, is one of the most popular Wayanad destinations for photographers and nature lovers.

Wildlife Wayanad Sanctuary: The sanctuary, rich in biodiversity and part of the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve, is a must-see during your Wayanad vacation.

Chembra Mountain: At 2100 meters above sea level, Chembra is Wayanad’s highest summit. The journey to the peak passes via waterfalls and thick flora, making it one of the most scenic Wayanad tourist destinations.

Banasura Sagar Dam: Known as India’s largest earthen dam, Banasura Sagar Dam is one of Wayanad’s most captivating tourist attractions, boasting immense natural beauty.

Edakkal Caves: The only spot in India containing Neolithic and Mesolithic Age Stone Age engravings, Edakkal Caves are one of the Wayanad tourist attractions with archaeological value.

Thirunelli Temple: It is also known as the Kashi of the South, is devoted to Lord Maha Vishnu, and is a must-see on your Wayanad vacation. It is the world’s only temple where one can partake in all ceremonies linked to one’s life from birth to death, as well as life after death.

How to have a thrilling experience on a Wayanad vacation trip?

Visiting Wayanad for an adventurous vacation with friends or a relaxing, peaceful nature tour with family is enthralling. You have to ensure your perfect stay at Wayanad, which is a prime concern to explore all the scenic beauties. You need at least 4 to 5 days of stay at Wayanad to absorb the natural energy hidden at each spot. Search for the best resorts in Wayanad for the family to stay and explore the locations.

Tourist attractions in Wayanad range from historic antiques to nature’s most captivating creations, providing a dreamlike refuge for visitors. Plan your Wayanad trip with us and visit the Wayanad attractions that will leave you astonished.