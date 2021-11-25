The American marketplace Coinbase is one of the largest in the world. Here you can not only earn bitcoin but also store the funds received, as well as play on the courses of other popular cryptocurrencies. The main feature of Coinbase is that it allows you not only to trade cryptocurrencies but also to store money in a virtual electronic wallet with the ability to withdraw and do other operations. It also has its own mobile app.



To see the contents of your wallets for all types of digital currencies supported by the service, you should enter the “Account” section. Then the required crypt is selected and the button “Get Bitcoin (or Litecoin, Ethereum) Address”, located on the right, is clicked. The system will display the generated code in alphanumeric and QR form.

After each transaction, the wallet number may change. Also, the user has the ability to create new cryptocurrency wallets, give them different names, and, if necessary, quickly transfer all the bits from one account to another.

To send a coin to another user, you need to perform the following sequence of actions:

enter the “Send / Request” section and select “Send”;

enter in the field the address of the recipient (recipient), e-mail address, and code;

indicate the amount of currency to be sent;

select the desired wallet to send from the proposed list;

write a note (if necessary);

click on “Send Funds”.

You can also deposit and withdraw fiat on the Coinbase exchange. To do this, you need to create a wallet in your local currency (EUR, USD, or GBP). This option is again only available to customers from selected countries that have been verified. Each country has its own terms and conditions and a set of payment solutions. But in general, Coinbase supports bank transfers (including ACH in the US and SEPA in the EU), credit and debit cards, some payment systems, and PayPal (for withdrawals only).



Coinbase-Wallet allows you to work only with digital currencies, so you can replenish your account from a card only using the services of an exchanger.

In the event that an Internet user earned a certain amount of bitcoins through his project, but does not need cash, he can exchange them for the title units of payment systems. So, how to send bitcoin from Coinbase to electronic accounts?

Based on the reviews on Coinbase, the answer to this question is pretty straightforward. Withdrawing bitcoins can be done through an exchange service. In addition, bitcoins can be directly transferred to an electronic system – provided that it supports them.

Working with electronic money requires a certain amount of caution. Both when withdrawing bitcoins from your wallet in order to convert them into money, and when buying cryptocurrency, you need to follow security measures. Before using the services of exchange services or exchange for the first time, it is recommended to make inquiries and make sure that the service is actually carrying out exchange operations.